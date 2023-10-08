Lightning 4, Panthers 2

Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli and Tanner Jeannot also scored, and Jonas Johansson made 27 saves for Tampa Bay (5-2-0).

Eetu Luostarinen had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for Florida (4-4-0).

Jeannot gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first period.

Ryan Lomberg tied it 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 11:24.

Cirelli put the Lightning back in front 2-1 at 17:01, but Luostarinen scored 32 seconds later to tie it 2-2.

Hagel scored a short-handed goal for Tampa Bay to make it 3-2 at 12:18 of the second period.

Point scored 40 seconds into the third period to extend the lead to 4-2.