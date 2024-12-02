Hutson, Heineman of Canadiens among top rookies in Atlantic Division

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Atlantic Division (in alphabetical order):

Conor Geekie, F, Tampa Bay Lightning: Geekie has had some good moments for the Lightning in his first professional season. The 20-year-old (6-foot-4, 207 pounds), selected No. 11 by the Arizona Coyotes at the 2022 NHL Draft, was traded by the Utah Hockey Club to the Lightning, along with defenseman J.J. Moser and two draft picks for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev on June 29. Geekie, who earlier this season was on wing alongside center Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel and is now centering the third line with left wing Gage Goncalves and Cam Atkinson, has six points (three goals, three assists) while averaging 12:42 of ice time in 23 games. He's third on the team in hits (37) and has drawn five penalties.

"I wouldn't say I've been consistent every single night, but everyone here, when they don't have their A-game, they have their B-game and not their D-game," Geekie said. "The biggest thing for me is that if I don't have it, don't have it everywhere, if that makes sense. I just try and maintain what I've got. Everyone here is supporting me and keeping me on my feet.

"I do everything I can to win. I'm a competitive guy, whether it's ping pong or what-not. Whatever I can do to help."

Emil Heineman, F, Montreal Canadiens: The 23-year-old left wing (6-2, 198) was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames, along with Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in the 2022 draft (forward Filip Mesar) and a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft (goalie Yevgeni Volokhin) for forward Tyler Toffoli on Feb. 14, 2022. Heineman is quietly proving himself a very capable addition to Montreal's bottom six; he has eight points (six goals, two assists) and two power-play goals in 23 games while averaging 10:43 of time.

Heineman's shot is his best asset, and he has been able to showcase it at various times throughout the season. He ranks fourth on the team in goals and has 29 shots on goal. He has also played a physical, very workmanlike style; he is second on the Canadiens in hits (59) and Montreal controls 50.2 percent of all shots attempted at 5-on-5 when Heineman is on the ice.

"I didn't really have any specific expectations going into this season; it was more a sense of wanting redemption," Heineman said. "Last year's camp didn't go the way I wanted. I was really fired up to be back and ready to give it everything I had to make the team. After that, I'd just see how far it could take me. It was an incredible feeling making the team. That whole week was pure euphoria, from when I first got the news until my first game."

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens: Hutson (5-9, 162), a second-round pick (No. 62) in the 2022 draft, has impressed in his first full professional season after making his NHL debut at the end of 2023-24 when he showcased his unique skill set with two assists in two games. He leads all NHL rookie defensemen in assists (14), points (14), power-play points (four), blocked shots (35) and time on ice (23:07) in 24 games and should at least be part of the discussion for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year for the impact he's had in Montreal as a 20-year-old.

He had 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games as a sophomore at Boston University and signed an entry-level contract April 12 after the Terriers lost the Frozen Four semifinal 2-1 to eventual champion University of Denver.

"What impressed me most is that for a small defenseman, he doesn't play small," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "He covers a lot of ice, he's very intelligent at both ends of the ice. He has excellent anticipation."

Marco Kasper, F, Detroit Red Wings: Kasper has been getting fourth-line duty of late, centering left wing Joe Veleno and Jonatan Berggren. The 20-year-old (6-1, 183), chosen No. 8 by the Red Wings in the 2022 draft, has sevem points (two goals, five assists), two power-play goals and averages 14:44 of ice time in 20 games. He also ranks tied for fourth on the Red Wings in takeaways (seven), is sixth in hits (32), and has blocked 12 shots.

"He's got a good toolset," Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. "He's a good skater. The thing I like the most is how competitive [he is]. He uses his body really well. He's a worker and it's impressive to see."

Mackie Samoskevich, F, Florida Panthers: Samoskevich (5-11, 180) is eighth among NHL rookie forwards with nine points (five goals, four assists) and tied for sixth with seven even-strength points (four goals) while averaging 11:35 of ice time in 22 games. The 22-year-old, selected in the first round (No. 24) of the 2021 NHL Draft, has four points (two goals) in his past five games and Florida controls 49.6 percent of all shots generated at 5-on-5 when he's on the ice.

"When he came back [for his second NHL callup], he had a way better understanding of the pro game where you can create time, where there's no time at all," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "There's so much of the amateur game that doesn't prepare you for here; it's the size and speed, the gap closure. For offensive guys, that's what they live on. It’s night and day."

After turning professional at the end of the 2022-23 season following his sophomore year at the University of Michigan, Samoskevich recovered from having no goals in his first 10 games to leading Charlotte of the American Hockey League in points (54) and equaling Wilmer Skoog for the team lead in goals (22).

"Ever since I was drafted, I've gotten a little bit bitter every time I've been with the Panthers," Samoskevich said. "Each time I’m here, I take what I can get and take what I can learn from other guys."