Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

SECOND STAR – CONNOR BEDARD, C, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Bedard earned a share of the League points lead last week (2-5—7 in 3 GP), helping the Blackhawks post a pair of wins. The first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft set several notable marks with a five-point performance (1-4—5) in a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks March 12. His goal was his 20th of the season, joining Eddie Olczyk (20 in 1984-85) as just the second 18-year-old to score 20 in a campaign for the Blackhawks. His five-point game matched Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (0-5—5 on Nov. 19, 2011), Ilya Kovalchuk (1-4—5 on Jan. 19, 2002), Dale Hawerchuk (3-2—5 on March 13, 1982) and Jack Hamilton (4-1—5 on Dec. 4, 1943) as just the fifth by an 18-year-old in NHL history. Nugent-Hopkins and Kovalchuk are the only other 18-year-olds with a four-assist game. Bedard was held off the scoresheet in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings March 15 and ended the week by notching his 12th multi-point game of 2023-24 (1-1—2) in a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks March 17. The NHL's rookie scoring leader increased his season points total to 21-32—53 in 54 GP, with his points-per-game rate of .98 ranking sixth among all rookies in the past 20 seasons (min. 40 GP).