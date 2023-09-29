Latest News

Bedard impresses Blackhawks in preseason debut

Bedard impresses Blackhawks, not self, in strong preseason debut
NHL preseason roundup September 28

Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut
Shesterkin positive new approach will help him, Rangers

‘Happy’ Shesterkin hopes new attitude will help him, Rangers win
New York Islanders 2023-24 season preview

Islanders season preview: Horvat comfort level key to success
Minnesota Wild 2023-24 season preview

Wild season preview: playoffs not good enough
Kraft Hockeyville Hub West Lorne news

Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Andrei Vasilevskiy injury difficult for Tampa Bay to overcome

Vasilevskiy injury will be difficult for Lightning to overcome
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Andrei Vasilevskiy out 10 weeks after back surgery

Vasilevskiy out 10 weeks for Lightning after back surgery
Sabres focused on process, not Hockeyville loss

Luukkonen, Sabres focused on preseason process, not Hockeyville loss
Preseason roundup: Maple Leafs win at Hockeyville

Preseason roundup: Maple Leafs defeat Sabres at Kraft Hockeyville
McDavid feels winning Cup key to cementing legacy

McDavid feels winning Cup key to cementing legacy among all-time best
nhl fantasy hockey draft picks position spots pools

Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
nhl projections fantasy hockey goalie team wins

Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections
Hockeyville to boost womens hockey in Nova Scotia

Hockeyville to provide tremendous boost to women's hockey in Nova Scotia
New Jersey Devils 2023-24 season preview

Devils season preview: Vanecek, Schmid to be counted on again 

Kraken 3, Canucks 1

Canucks at Kraken 9.28.23

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Eeli Tolvanen scored two goals for the Seattle Kraken in a victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Jacob Melanson also scored for the Kraken. Philipp Grubauer made nine saves before being replaced entering the third period by Joey Daccord, who stopped all seven shots he faced.

Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko had 25 saves.

Melanson gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 9:25 of the first period, but Garland tied it 1-1 at 8:07 of the second period.

Tolvanen put the Kraken ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 3:55 following a holding penalty on Vancouver defenseman Ian Cole at 2:48.

Tolvanen scored again at 15:54 for the 3-1 final.