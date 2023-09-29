Kraken 3, Canucks 1

Eeli Tolvanen scored two goals for the Seattle Kraken in a victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Jacob Melanson also scored for the Kraken. Philipp Grubauer made nine saves before being replaced entering the third period by Joey Daccord, who stopped all seven shots he faced.

Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko had 25 saves.

Melanson gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 9:25 of the first period, but Garland tied it 1-1 at 8:07 of the second period.

Tolvanen put the Kraken ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 3:55 following a holding penalty on Vancouver defenseman Ian Cole at 2:48.

Tolvanen scored again at 15:54 for the 3-1 final.