Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 15th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, West Lorne, Ontario, and Sydney, Nova Scotia, are hosting preseason games, with the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs playing at Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario, on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, TVAS), and the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators facing off at Centre 200 in Sydney on Sunday. In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in West Lorne to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news.
Hockeyville Hub: West Lorne
'Hockey is everywhere' as town of 1,300 gears up for Maple Leafs, Sabres preseason game
Tuesday
Synergism in Southwest Ontario
Top of the morning from London, which brings breakfast and my first visit to West Lorne for a tour that will take the Stanley Cup to local nursing homes and schools in the community. The Cup will be present when the community celebration begins at 4 p.m. ET with the ribbon cutting of "Hockeyville Lane." NHL Alumni Darcy Tucker and Rob Ray will sign autographs at the event, that features food, fun and games. Always my favorite part of the trip.
Kraft Hockeyville has given out more than $4.5 million and an abundance of priceless memories to at least 93 communities across Canada beginning with Deuville Rink in Salmon River, Nova Scotia, at the inaugural 2006 event. Unique to West Lorne and Sabres-Maple Leafs on Wednesday will be a homecoming of sorts with Toronto forwards John Tavares (Mississauga) and Mitchell Marner (Markham), and Buffalo defenseman Owen Power (Mississauga) all on the ice.
Hockeyville 2018 was a landmark event for Tavares. It was his first game with the Maple Leafs after signing a seven-year, $77 million contract and he scored two goals in a 4-1 win against the Senators.
"I had a great experience," Tavares said. "People were fantastic, so no doubt it should only be similar in St. Thomas and obviously Joe Thornton playing here a few years ago and the connection with him to St. Thomas just adds to it as well."
Marner turned down a scholarship from the University of Michigan to play for London of the Ontario Hockey League, helped the Knights win the 2016 Memorial Cup and was named tournament MVP. His billet families are in the area, and he considers himself lucky it remains a home away from home.
"It's very close to my heart," Marner said. "That area is amazing for hockey. I know it's a little bit outside of London but it's a very close drive and I know there's a lot of fans there that support the Knights and support the Leafs, so to go play there is a special thing."
The synergism extends to St. Thomas, where Thornton grew up playing minor hockey for the Travelers and bantam for the Junior B St. Thomas Stars of the Ontario Hockey Association. The community honored the forward of 24 NHL seasons with a ceremony June 23, 2018, that renamed Timken Community Centre. Present was Thornton's former teammate, San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture. His hockey roots are in Lucan, where he helped his Ontario Minor Hockey Association team to the Red Lobster Cup in 1998 before playing for the London Junior Knights.
"Southwestern Ontario area, it's hockey," Couture told me in August. "The Lucan arena needed an upgrade, the West Lorne one needs an upgrade. It just means a lot for those kids in those small communities that some NHL players come out of there and it gives them a chance to think it could be them one day. To think a game is coming to your community and to experience that and what that's all about is pretty remarkable so it's great to see the support they show for the event."
NHL.com independent correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report
Check out the West Lorne community and arena
Monday
Cars, tractors and Hockeyville
West Lorne is linked by Elgin County Road 76 to Highway 401 giving access to Windsor, Chatham, St. Thomas, London, Brantford and Toronto. I landed in Toronto on Monday and drove two hours southwest down Highway 403 to the 401 to London, my headquarters for the first leg of another Kraft Hockeyville adventure.
The journey was a milestone and a sense of déjà vu. I covered my first Hockeyville Canada five years ago, taking the same route to London and then 30 minutes north to Lucan Community Memorial Centre. Voting has kept me on the East Coast for subsequent visits: Renous, New Brunswick, in 2019, and after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, for Hockeyville 2021.
The NHL has had to make up for lost time by holding two events each of the past two years. Last fall, Twillingate, Newfoundland and Labrador, the 2020 winner, preceded Elsipogtog First Nation. This time it's West Lorne and Sydney, Nova Scotia, victorious in 2022, later this week. Geography is allowing me to visit both communities, each with tales of coming together to campaign for a noble cause.
West Lorne, 45 minutes from London, is a small community offering natural wonders and roadside attractions. The population is 1,300, and their rallying cry is, "We may be small, but we are mighty." That resolve helped them host Hockeyville and the Sabres-Maple Leafs preseason game, and receive funding to renovate West Lorne Arena.
The town hosted a car show in July and a tractor pull at an annual fair in Rodney last weekend, drawing crowds from around the region. Though Hockeyville leaves town after the game, hockey is forever rooted in West Lorne, where people will return again and again to experience and relive something new.
Ask Jessica Small, who with Maryjo Tait organized the winning bid.
"It shows that hockey is everywhere, and it touches everyone in this community," she said.