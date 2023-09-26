Hockeyville Hub: West Lorne

Tuesday

Synergism in Southwest Ontario

Top of the morning from London, which brings breakfast and my first visit to West Lorne for a tour that will take the Stanley Cup to local nursing homes and schools in the community. The Cup will be present when the community celebration begins at 4 p.m. ET with the ribbon cutting of "Hockeyville Lane." NHL Alumni Darcy Tucker and Rob Ray will sign autographs at the event, that features food, fun and games. Always my favorite part of the trip.

Kraft Hockeyville has given out more than $4.5 million and an abundance of priceless memories to at least 93 communities across Canada beginning with Deuville Rink in Salmon River, Nova Scotia, at the inaugural 2006 event. Unique to West Lorne and Sabres-Maple Leafs on Wednesday will be a homecoming of sorts with Toronto forwards John Tavares (Mississauga) and Mitchell Marner (Markham), and Buffalo defenseman Owen Power (Mississauga) all on the ice.

Hockeyville 2018 was a landmark event for Tavares. It was his first game with the Maple Leafs after signing a seven-year, $77 million contract and he scored two goals in a 4-1 win against the Senators.

"I had a great experience," Tavares said. "People were fantastic, so no doubt it should only be similar in St. Thomas and obviously Joe Thornton playing here a few years ago and the connection with him to St. Thomas just adds to it as well."

Marner turned down a scholarship from the University of Michigan to play for London of the Ontario Hockey League, helped the Knights win the 2016 Memorial Cup and was named tournament MVP. His billet families are in the area, and he considers himself lucky it remains a home away from home.

"It's very close to my heart," Marner said. "That area is amazing for hockey. I know it's a little bit outside of London but it's a very close drive and I know there's a lot of fans there that support the Knights and support the Leafs, so to go play there is a special thing."

The synergism extends to St. Thomas, where Thornton grew up playing minor hockey for the Travelers and bantam for the Junior B St. Thomas Stars of the Ontario Hockey Association. The community honored the forward of 24 NHL seasons with a ceremony June 23, 2018, that renamed Timken Community Centre. Present was Thornton's former teammate, San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture. His hockey roots are in Lucan, where he helped his Ontario Minor Hockey Association team to the Red Lobster Cup in 1998 before playing for the London Junior Knights.

"Southwestern Ontario area, it's hockey," Couture told me in August. "The Lucan arena needed an upgrade, the West Lorne one needs an upgrade. It just means a lot for those kids in those small communities that some NHL players come out of there and it gives them a chance to think it could be them one day. To think a game is coming to your community and to experience that and what that's all about is pretty remarkable so it's great to see the support they show for the event."

NHL.com independent correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report