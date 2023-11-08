Latest News

Bedard finding stability, chemistry with new Blackhawks linemates
Technology, fan engagement at forefront of NHL panel discussion
Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
McAvoy 4-game suspension upheld by Commissioner Bettman after appeal
Wild acquire Bogosian from Lightning, trade Addison to Sharks in separate deals
Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Raska, draft pick
NHL Buzz: Kuznetsov game-time decision for Capitals
Colton fined $5,000 for actions in Avalanche game
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Pluses, minuses for Panthers-Capitals, Kings-Golden Knights
NHL On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Avalanche pull away in 3rd period, defeat Devils
Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid
Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak
Keller sparks Coyotes in shootout win against Kraken
Flames score 4 straight, recover for win against Predators

Hitchcock talks upcoming Hall of Fame honor on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Hosts discuss Canucks hot start, struggling Oilers, Huberdeau's issues

Ken Hitchcock ATR podcast

© Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ken Hitchcock's love of coaching, passion to rise in his chosen profession and his path to the Hockey Hall of Fame is featured this week on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Hitchcock, the former NHL coach and Stanley Cup champion with the Dallas Stars in 1999, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to talk about his career and induction into the Hall of Fame in the Builders category on Monday as part of the Class of 2023.

Honored along with Hitchcock will be Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Vernon, Tom Barrasso, Pierre Turgeon, Caroline Ouelette and Pierre Lacroix (posthumously).

Hitchcock spoke on the podcast about the Hall of Fame being an honor for a career in hockey and a life in the game. He talked about his pursuit of coaching, saying that other than Gordie Howe, his hockey idols all were coaches. He discussed who he learned from and the lengths he went to understand better coaching techniques, saying he once went to Budapest and spent two days with a Hungarian handball team to watch how they practice.

Rosen and Roarke also broke down reasons for the Vancouver Canucks' 9-2-1 start and discussed why the Edmonton Oilers have struggled and why, according to Rosen at least, there aren't any great reasons to think they'll recover and be the Stanley Cup contender they were supposed to be this season.

Jonathan Huberdeau's struggles with the Calgary Flames, the New Jersey Devils figuring out how to win without the injured Jack Hughes, Patrick Kane's future and more all were topics covered by Rosen and Roarke as well.

They also discussed the upcoming Hall of Fame Weekend in Toronto and why it hits home for them.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

