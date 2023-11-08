Hitchcock talks upcoming Hall of Fame honor on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Ken Hitchcock's love of coaching, passion to rise in his chosen profession and his path to the Hockey Hall of Fame is featured this week on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Hitchcock, the former NHL coach and Stanley Cup champion with the Dallas Stars in 1999, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to talk about his career and induction into the Hall of Fame in the Builders category on Monday as part of the Class of 2023.

Honored along with Hitchcock will be Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Vernon, Tom Barrasso, Pierre Turgeon, Caroline Ouelette and Pierre Lacroix (posthumously).

Hitchcock spoke on the podcast about the Hall of Fame being an honor for a career in hockey and a life in the game. He talked about his pursuit of coaching, saying that other than Gordie Howe, his hockey idols all were coaches. He discussed who he learned from and the lengths he went to understand better coaching techniques, saying he once went to Budapest and spent two days with a Hungarian handball team to watch how they practice.

Rosen and Roarke also broke down reasons for the Vancouver Canucks' 9-2-1 start and discussed why the Edmonton Oilers have struggled and why, according to Rosen at least, there aren't any great reasons to think they'll recover and be the Stanley Cup contender they were supposed to be this season.

Jonathan Huberdeau's struggles with the Calgary Flames, the New Jersey Devils figuring out how to win without the injured Jack Hughes, Patrick Kane's future and more all were topics covered by Rosen and Roarke as well.

They also discussed the upcoming Hall of Fame Weekend in Toronto and why it hits home for them.

