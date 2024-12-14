Kolesar signs 3-year, $7.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Keegan Kolesar signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million and will begin next season.

The 27-year-old forward is in the final season of a three-year, $4.2 million contract ($1.4 million AAV) he signed with Vegas on Aug. 5, 2022.

Kolesar has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 29 games this season and leads the Golden Knights with 90 hits.

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round (No. 69) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kolesar has played all six of his NHL seasons with Vegas. He has 84 points (33 goals, 51 assists) in 304 regular-season games and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 45 Stanley Cup Playoff games, winning the Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023.

Vegas (19-7-3), which leads the Pacific Division, plays at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; SN, SCRIPPS).