Kolesar signs 3-year, $7.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Deal begins next season; forward won Cup with Vegas in 2023

Kolesar contract

© Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Keegan Kolesar signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million and will begin next season.

The 27-year-old forward is in the final season of a three-year, $4.2 million contract ($1.4 million AAV) he signed with Vegas on Aug. 5, 2022.

Kolesar has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 29 games this season and leads the Golden Knights with 90 hits.

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round (No. 69) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kolesar has played all six of his NHL seasons with Vegas. He has 84 points (33 goals, 51 assists) in 304 regular-season games and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 45 Stanley Cup Playoff games, winning the Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023.

Vegas (19-7-3), which leads the Pacific Division, plays at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; SN, SCRIPPS).

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ullmark makes 32 saves, Senators shut out Hurricanes

McDavid thrills Edmonton students with school visit supporting Ben Stelter Foundation

Martone, Schaefer named to Canada roster for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

Buzz: Miller sidelined for Rangers with upper-body injury

Bennett’s selection to Canada 4 Nations roster ‘a bit of validation,’ Panthers GM says

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stolarz day to day for Maple Leafs because of lower-body injury

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Norris fined $2,000 for embellishment in Senators game

NHL EDGE stats: Devils among most robust contenders

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 13

Lightning reunite with young fan battling brain cancer in Calgary

NHL On Tap: Necas looks to extend point streak for Hurricanes against Senators

Lankinen makes 27 saves, Canucks shut out Panthers

Bjorkstrand scores twice for Kraken in win against Bruins

Kucherov ties Lightning records with 6 points, 5 assists in win against Flames

Guenther has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Avalanche