2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Miettinen learning WHL wants 'more all the time'

"He's very dependable, reliable, and he takes up a lot of ice down there so when you got him out there with a couple other big defensemen, it's hard (for the opposition) to get to the middle," Williams said. "The hardest thing to do in the game of hockey is score goals because every team defends well. Julius plays hard and heavy, net-front, at both ends of the ice and does a really good job of being able to identify down low and take direction. I think a lot of what helps him too is how well he speaks English.
"He can't receive it as fast as we talk, sometimes, but he does understand it all and I think that helps him. He'll hop on the ice for a face-off in the offensive zone and always asked, 'What face-off are we running?'"
Miettinen is responsible and exhibits a lot of poise in the danger scoring areas of the ice. He has good hands in tight spaces for a big player and doesn't shy from contact along the boards and in front of the net.
"You have to want to be a hockey player (to succeed in the NHL)," he said. "You have to give it your all every day. The skating is the biggest thing. I feel you just have to be one of the best skaters if you want to compete every day."
PROSPECTS ON THE RADAR (listed alphabetically)
Raoul Boilard, C, Baie-Comeau (QMJHL): The left-shot center (6-1, 184) of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League had two goals and an assist and was named player of the game for Team Red in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 24. He leads QMJHL rookies with 52 points (21 goals, 31 assists) in 52 games and is No. 34 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old ranks 15th among all QMJHL players with 435 face-off wins on 746 chances (58.3 percent).
Lukas Fischer, D, Sarnia (OHL): The 17-year-old (6-2, 178) of the Ontario Hockey League, No. 55 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, is first among Sarnia defensemen with 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 53 games. He also has eight power-play points (two goals). The son of former NHL defenseman Jiri Fischer participated in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.
"He's a strong skater, fluid stride, good balance and can move quickly when required; I like his foot work and mobility," NHL Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "His speed is getting better, and he has the natural ingredients and ability to be the best defenseman on the ice when he wants to be. His knock is he's not always engaged which is part of the learning curve with a young player, but he's starting to show more bite in games lately."
Carter George, G, Owen Sound (OHL): George (6-1, 188), No. 1 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American goalies eligible for the 2024 draft, is 19-14-6 with a 3.03 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 42 games as a rookie. He allowed one goal on 12 shots at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.
"Carter is talented and smart and has played a consistent game while giving his team a chance to win almost every night," NHL Central Scouting's Al Jensen said. "He has very good net positioning on initial shots and while moving laterally and has good reaction and recovery quickness."