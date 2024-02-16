2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Miettinen learning WHL wants 'more all the time'

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29, reportedly at Sphere in Las Vegas. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch.

Julius Miettinen learned quickly that being good just isn't enough when it comes to making an impact with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

"The hockey is so different here, the ice is smaller, so you have to be ready all the time and your skating has to be good," the WHL rookie forward said, "but I think the biggest thing here is that they want more all the time. They're not good with just, 'OK.' You have to be the best of yourself all the time."

Fortunately for Miettinen, who played his first 12 years of hockey in his native Finland prior to joining Everett this season, the message was loud and clear from the outset. As a result, he's become a better player.

"Julius only had (two points) in his first nine games, but I kept putting him out with the top-six players," Everett coach Dennis Williams said. "I didn't waver from that because we just thought it was going to be a matter of time for him to catch up to the pace, the culture, and the homesickness. There's just a lot of different elements, but it started to come together after that."

Miettinen had nine points (four goals, five assists) in his next six games, and is fourth among WHL rookies with 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games. He's tied for second with nine power-play goals and first with 480 face-off wins (54.7 percent).

"You started to see his hard work and progress pay off and, from there, he hasn't looked back," Williams said.