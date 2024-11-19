Miller takes leave of absence from Canucks for personal reasons

Forward tied for team lead in goals with 6, second in points

JT Miller VAN indefinite leave

© Ethan Cairns/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

J.T. Miller is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Vancouver Canucks for personal reasons, the team announced Tuesday.

“Right now, our sole focus is making sure that J.T. knows the entire organization is here to support him,” general manager Patrik Allvin said. ‘Out of respect for J.T., we will have no further comment at this time.”

The 31-year-old forward is in his sixth season with Vancouver and 13th NHL season, having also played for the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

He has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 17 games this season. The six goals are tied for the team lead with forwards Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter. His 16 points are second on the Canucks behind defenseman Quinn Hughes, who has 18 (three goals, 15 assists).

He is in the third season of a 7-year, $56 million contract he signed with Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2022.

Selected by the Rangers in the first round (No. 15) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Miller has 655 points (244 goals, 411 assists) in 816 games.

The Canucks (9-5-3) conclude a six-game homestand against the New York Rangers at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, MSG).

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Matthews ‘progressing well’ from injury, could play for Maple Leafs next week

NHL Buzz: Thomas to return from fractured ankle for Blues against Wild

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Ovechkin week to week for Capitals with leg injury

NHL On Tap: Kaprizov pursues scoring lead, Wild visit Blues

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

'This is Hockey' original series to feature growth of game in unexpected places

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Blue Jackets score 5, hand Bruins 3rd loss in row

Utah Hockey Club sets single-day Delta Center, NHL records with jersey sales

Celebrini, Smith 'two peas in a pod' with Sharks

Celebrini's OT goal lifts Sharks past Red Wings

Ovechkin scores 2 more but leaves Capitals win against Utah Hockey Club

Ovechkin sustains apparent left leg injury in Capitals win

Goal of the season? Duchene shows off his hands with sweet backhand goal

Montembeault makes 30 saves, Canadiens shut out Oilers

Save of the Season? Blackwood makes stunning split save against Red Wings