Wallstedt confident in development entering Wild training camp

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jesper Wallstedt isn’t heading into training camp expecting a light workload, even if the Minnesota Wild are seemingly set with their goaltending tandem this season.

A first-round pick (No. 20) by the Wild at the 2021 NHL Draft, Wallstedt enters camp behind Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury on the depth chart. The 20-year-old, however, will try his best to make an impression.

“Last year I got into camp, and I didn’t really know what to expect,” Wallstedt said. “I was just trying to do my best, take it day by day, and kind of see where it went.

“But this year, I definitely know the path a little bit more and know what’s coming up, but also still try to keep my mind on every day’s work and try to get better every day.”

Wallstedt was named an American Hockey League top prospect in June following an 18-15-5 record, 2.68 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 38 games with Iowa last season. He also scored a goal into an empty net Nov. 12 in a 5-2 win at the Chicago Wolves, the same game he earned his first AHL win with 37 saves.

To further his first professional season’s accolades, Wallstedt represented Iowa at the AHL All-Star Classic and was named the league's goaltender of the month for January when he was 6-0-0 with a 1.16 GAA and .958 save percentage.

“I think I’m more settled in, and I think I’m more calm and more ready for this year to kind of take the challenge and show my absolute best side,” Wallstedt said. “I’ve been back in Sweden [this offseason], so I’ve been back on the bigger ice sheet again, but I feel more comfortable doing that transition [to North America] and know what to expect and how to adapt and change. It feels good.”

The plan is for Wallstedt to be the No. 1 goalie for Iowa again this season, with the expectation that he will be on the NHL roster in 2024-25.

Minnesota avoided arbitration with Gustavsson, 25, by agreeing to a three-year contract July 31. Gustavsson is the likely starter with Fleury as the backup. Fleury, 38, is in the final year of his contract.

“I’m happy with (Wallstedt’s) development right now,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. “I’m not ready to give predictions or rush into anything that we don’t have to. We don’t have to. When the time comes, and the time is right, he’ll get his shot. Hey, we don’t know. That could be sooner than later. We’re going to let it play out and be patient with it.

“What I’ve learned is it’s best if you can be patient with all of them. They’re very young. They’re very early in their careers. They’ll let you know when they’re ready. I think the most important thing in all of them is try and teach them as much as we can and get them thinking the right way, taking care of themselves in the right way, and they’ll tell us when they’re ready. We don’t want to put ourselves in a position where we really have to rush anybody. They’re all important.”