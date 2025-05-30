Kekalainen joins Sabres front office as senior adviser 

Jarmo Kekalainen, the first European general manager in NHL history, was hired as a senior adviser by the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Kekalainen, who was the GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2013-24, will report to Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and, according the team, will be involved in all areas of the hockey department.

“As we navigated the process of hiring for this role, it very quickly became apparent that Jarmo was an ideal candidate to augment our front office,” Adams said. “From his extensive history in scouting, his long tenure as an NHL general manager and his vast experience at the international and European pro levels, Jarmo has a remarkable resume and a long history of success in this league.

"I spoke with a number of candidates about this role and it’s clear to me that Jarmo is a perfect fit for our team. I couldn’t be more excited to add another significant piece to our front office as we continue the process of adding to our staff.”

Hired as the Blue Jackets GM on Feb. 13, 2013, Kekalainen helped Columbus reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs five times, including the team’s first playoff series win, a stunning first-round sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019.

He was fired on Feb. 15, 2024, and later that season told NHL.com he was ready for his next opportunity.

"I've [scouted] some games to make sure that I stay current with the other prospects coming into the NHL, which is a lot of NHL hockey, college hockey, major junior, [American Hockey League], so I'm definitely full of energy and ready for the next challenge as well," he said then.

He said working with Adams in Buffalo “felt like a natural fit.”

"We are aligned in our philosophies and share the same core beliefs on how to build a winning team,” Kekalainen said. “I’m eager to help in any area I can and think I can offer a fresh perspective to supplement the staff already in place as we look to improve our roster this offseason.”

Before joining the Blue Jackets, Kekalainen was general manager of Jokerit in Liiga, Finland’s top professional league. He also worked for 15 seasons in front office roles in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues. He started as a scout with the Senators in 1995-96.

The Sabres have not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 14 straight seasons, the longest drought in the NHL. They were 36-39-7 this season, finishing 12 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.