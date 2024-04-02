Kekalainen hoping for another chance to be general manager in NHL

Jarmo Kekalainen would relish another chance at being general manager of an NHL team.

"I'd be a lot better general manager the second time around," Kekalainen told NHL.com. "I'm also realizing that I'm not ready to retire, so I'm staying active. I've [scouted] some games to make sure that I stay current with the other prospects coming into the NHL, which is a lot of NHL hockey, college hockey, major junior, [American Hockey League], so I'm definitely full of energy and ready for the next challenge as well."

Kekalainen, 57, was fired Feb. 15 after serving as GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets for 11 seasons, a time he said was the best of his life. He remains in Columbus, spending time at home and traveling with family while also figuring out new goals and objectives.

He had been hired Feb. 13, 2013, the native of Tampere, Finland, becoming the first European GM in NHL history. Under his watch, the Blue Jackets were 410-362-97 in 869 regular-season games, qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs five times and swept the 62-win Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 Eastern Conference First Round to advance in the postseason for the first time since joining the NHL in 2000-01.

Many of the players who defeated the Lightning 7-3 in Game 4 of the best-of-7 series were acquired via trade (Matt Duchene, Artemi Panarin, Seth Jones) or drafted (Zach Werenski, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Oliver Bjorkstrand) under Kekalainen's watch. Though never a perfect science, he never considered managing an NHL team a job and says he has a lot more to accomplish.

"It's such a thrill," Kekalainen said. "It's more of a lifestyle. I still love hockey and I love the competitive part of it. I love building a team, managing different personalities and seeing it all come together. This is what I want to keep doing and hopefully I'll get another opportunity at it. I have one goal left, which is to win the Stanley Cup, and I'm ready to do it as a grinder or first-line center and the captain or a fourth-line checker. I've always been a team player and want to stay as a team player all the way up until the end. But I'm definitely not ready to retire."

The Blue Jackets moved on from Kekalainen two days after a 6-3 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 13, their fourth in five games (1-3-1) that left them 16-26-10, last in the Eastern Conference and on a trajectory for another early offseason after four consecutive playoff appearances from 2016-20.

Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson said at the time the results "haven't been good enough." It was hard for Kekalainen to digest, though the thought of being replaced always lingered.

"You try to put it aside," he said. "When things go bad for an extended period it might creep up a little bit, but you just try to concentrate on your job and do the best you can, and other people make the decisions on your tenure.