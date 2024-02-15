Kekalainen fired as Blue Jackets general manager, Davidson to assume duties

Jarmo Kekalainen was fired as general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

President of hockey operations John Davidson will take over while the team looks to hire a replacement.

The Blue Jackets (16-26-10) are last in the Eastern Conference, 18 points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Columbus has not made the postseason since four consecutive appearances from 2016-20.

"This is one of the hardest days I have had in my career as Jarmo is a friend, someone I have a great deal of respect for and someone who has done a lot of good things during his time here," Davidson said in a statement. "While the future of our club is bright, our performance has not been good enough and it is time for a fresh perspective as we move forward."

The Blue Jackets were 410-362-97 in 869 regular-season games since Kekalainen was named the third GM in team history Feb. 13, 2013. They qualified for the playoffs five times, including a four-game sweep of the 62-win Tampa Bay Lightning, in the 2019 Eastern Conference First Round to advance in the postseason for the first time since joining the NHL in 2000-01.

But the next season they lost in in five games to the Lightning in the 2020 first round and haven’t finished higher than sixth in the division since.

John Tortorella left as coach after six seasons May 9, 2021. Brad Larsen, promoted after he was an assistant under Tortorella for seven seasons, was fired April 15, 2023, after Columbus went 25-48-9 and was 31st in the NHL ahead of only the Anaheim Ducks.

Mike Babcock replaced Larsen on July 1 last offseason but resigned Sept. 17, five days after the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast reported that he asked players to share personal photos on their private mobile devices. The situation was investigated by the NHL Players' Association before Babcock announced his resignation. Associate coach Pascal Vincent was named Babcock's replacement and signed a two-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

Blue Jackets ownership said in a statement at the time they were "deeply frustrated and disappointed" by the events surrounding the Babcock situation, but following "candid conversations" did not anticipate changes to the hockey leadership team.

"I think what's happened here is we've had discussions with our ownership, who was very supportive, and it was revolving around our goals for this season," Davidson said after Babock left. "We need to make a major improvement compared to a year ago with all the issues we had, and I think we still can, and so I believe that the ownership is in a situation where they believe that and it's on us to prove it.

Before joining the Blue Jackets, Kekalainen was GM of Jokerit of Liiiga in his native Finland. He was also the assistant GM and director of amateur scouting in 2002 for the St. Louis Blues, where he was part of the front office that drafted defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron, core players who helped the Blues win their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

Notable moves during Kekalainen's tenure were the trades for defenseman Seth Jones from the Nashville Predators on Jan. 6, 2016, forward Artemi Panarin from the Chicago Blackhawks on June 23, 2017, and forward Patrik Laine from the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 23, 2021.

On July 1, 2019, Panarin and No. 1 goalie Sergei Bobrovsky each left Columbus as an unrestricted free agent.

Jones, who at the time was a pending unrestricted free agent, was traded to the Blackhawks on July 23, 2021 along with a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in 2022 NHL Draft for forward Adam Boqvist, a first-round pick in 2021 Draft, a second-round pick in 2021 Draft and a first-round pick in 2022 or 2023 NHL Draft on July 23, 2021.

Perhaps Kekalainen's biggest move as GM was signing unrestricted free agent forward Johnny Gaudreau from the Calgary Flames with a seven-year, $68.25 million contract ($9.75 AAV) on July 13, 2022.

Notable Blue Jackets draft picks during Kekalainen's tenure are Pierre-Luc Dubois (No. 3, 2016), forward Adam Fantilli (No. 3, 2023), and defensemen David Jiricek (No. 6, 2022) and Zach Werenski (No. 8, 2015).

The Blue Jackets, who are 3-7-1 in their past 11 games, visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, BSOH).