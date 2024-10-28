McCabe signs 5-year, $22.55 million contract with Maple Leafs

Jake McCabe signed a five-year, $22.55 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The deal, which starts next season, has an average annual value of $4.51 million.

The defenseman is in the final season of a four-year, $16 million contract ($4 million AAV) he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 28, 2021. He was traded to the Maple Leafs on Feb. 27, 2023, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"It's really exciting for me and my family," McCabe said. "We've loved our time in Toronto thus far, and to be able to sign off for another five years is super exciting for us."

McCabe said negotiations began during the offseason and that he felt confident the sides would come to an agreement.

"I mean, you obviously never know how sometimes negotiations go," McCabe said. "But (general manager) Brad [Treliving] has been great the whole time and was able to work something out here, and I think we're all very excited about it."

McCabe has three assists, is averaging 21:09 of ice time and leads Toronto with a plus-6 rating in nine games this season.

"I think it's great," coach Craig Berube said. "He's a team-first guy, hard defender, hard to play against. He's the type of [defenseman] you want on your hockey team."

The 31-year-old had an NHL career-high 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 73 games with the Maple Leafs last season.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (No. 44) of the 2012 NHL Draft, McCabe has 155 points (33 goals, 122 assists) in 586 games with the Maple Leafs, Blackhawks and Sabres, and three points (one goal, two assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

NHL.com independent correspondent Darrin Bauming contributed to this report