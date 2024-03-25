Guentzel preparing for emotional return to Pittsburgh with Hurricanes

Jake Guentzel is preparing for his first experience as an opponent in the city where he grew up as a professional.

Guentzel will play against his former team when his new one, the Carolina Hurricanes, visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO).

The Hurricanes acquired Guentzel in a trade with the Penguins on March 7. Guentzel has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in eight games with the Hurricanes, who are 6-1-1 since the forward debuted March 12.

Carolina (45-20-7) is one point behind the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh (30-30-10), which is 2-5-2 since the trade, is nine points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh selected Guentzel in the third round (No. 77) of the 2013 NHL Draft, and he made his debut during the 2016-17 season. In eight seasons, primarily skating as the left wing on Sidney Crosby's line, he had 466 points (219 goals, 247 assists) in 503 games and won the Stanley Cup in 2017.

"It's obviously really exciting," Guentzel told reporters after practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday. "Family is still there so I'll get to see them tonight. It'll be nice to see some of the guys. But it's just going to be a fun game and hopefully get the two points."

The Hurricanes should know what to expect from the home crowd Tuesday, having gone though center Evgeny Kuznetsov's return to Washington last week.

Carolina acquired Kuznetsov in a trade with the Capitals on March 8. Kuznetsov and the Hurricanes played against the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday, the center skating 16:21 in a 7-6 shootout loss in his first game against his former team.