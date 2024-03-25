Guentzel preparing for emotional return to Pittsburgh with Hurricanes

Forward was traded March 7 after 8 seasons with Penguins, city remains 'special place' for family

Aho_Guentzel

© John McCreary/NHLI

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

Jake Guentzel is preparing for his first experience as an opponent in the city where he grew up as a professional.

Guentzel will play against his former team when his new one, the Carolina Hurricanes, visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO).

The Hurricanes acquired Guentzel in a trade with the Penguins on March 7. Guentzel has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in eight games with the Hurricanes, who are 6-1-1 since the forward debuted March 12.

Carolina (45-20-7) is one point behind the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh (30-30-10), which is 2-5-2 since the trade, is nine points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh selected Guentzel in the third round (No. 77) of the 2013 NHL Draft, and he made his debut during the 2016-17 season. In eight seasons, primarily skating as the left wing on Sidney Crosby's line, he had 466 points (219 goals, 247 assists) in 503 games and won the Stanley Cup in 2017.

"It's obviously really exciting," Guentzel told reporters after practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday. "Family is still there so I'll get to see them tonight. It'll be nice to see some of the guys. But it's just going to be a fun game and hopefully get the two points."

The Hurricanes should know what to expect from the home crowd Tuesday, having gone though center Evgeny Kuznetsov's return to Washington last week.

Carolina acquired Kuznetsov in a trade with the Capitals on March 8. Kuznetsov and the Hurricanes played against the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday, the center skating 16:21 in a 7-6 shootout loss in his first game against his former team.

CAR@OTT: Guentzel increases Hurricanes' lead in 3rd period

"It's tough," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "We already kind of talked about it and there's going to be a lot of emotion there. It's obviously a tough game to play for the player, no doubt about it. [Guentzel] had a great career there and did a lot of great things. It's a special night."

Kuznetsov received a video tribute encapsulating his 11 seasons with the Capitals, including a Stanley Cup championship in 2018. The sellout crowd of 18,573 cheered for him and shouted "Kuuuuuz!" after the video tribute. Then they booed him during the shootout.

Guentzel said he hasn't thought about the video tribute that likely will be awaiting him during the first television timeout of the first period Tuesday.

"It's going to be emotional," Guentzel said. "It's going to be fun. It's a special place in our family's hearts. It'll be a cool experience."

Guentzel's wife, Natalie, and their son, Charlie, stayed in Pittsburgh after the trade. He said the city means a lot to his family.

"I think in warmup you'll soak it in, it's a new experience, but once the puck drops it's just back to hockey and just playing, doing what you've been doing your whole life," Guentzel said. "It's going to be different, but it'll be fun."

