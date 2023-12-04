NEW YORK -- Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram, New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Dec. 3.
Ingram leads 3 Stars of the Week
Coyotes goalie, Islanders forward Barzal, Devils center Hughes earn honors
FIRST STAR – CONNOR INGRAM, G, ARIZONA COYOTES
Ingram stopped 89 of the 94 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average and .947 save percentage to help the Coyotes (12-9-2, 26 points) move into the first Wild Card position in the Western Conference while extending their winning streak to four games dating to Nov. 25. Ingram made 30 saves, and picked up his second assist of the season, in a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning Nov. 28. He then denied 28 shots as Arizona rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits for a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche Nov. 30. Ingram finished the week with 31 stops, his sixth 30-save performance of 2023-24, in a 4-1 triumph versus the St. Louis Blues Dec. 2. The 26-year-old Ingram, who has started every contest during the Coyotes’ current four-game winning streak (4-0-0, 1.23 GAA, .961 SV%, 1 SO), owns a 10-3-0 record through 14 total appearances this season (2.40 GAA, .926 SV%, 1 SO) and ranks among the League leaders in wins (t-6th), goals-against average (8th; minimum: 7 GP) and save percentage (6th; minimum: 7 GP).
SECOND STAR – MATHEW BARZAL, C, NEW YORK ISLANDERS
Barzal compiled 2-5—7 in two appearances as the Islanders (10-7-6, 26 points) won two of their three contests to take over the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. He notched 1-2—3, his 23rd career three-point performance and first of 2023-24, in a 5-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils Nov. 28. Barzal then became the third player in franchise history – joining Pierre Turgeon (2-2—4 on Feb. 28, 1993 at HFD) and Ray Ferraro (2-2—4 on Feb. 2, 1995 at PHI) – to post a four-point game that included an overtime winner, collecting 1-3—4 (capped by his fourth career overtime goal) in a 5-4 triumph against the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 30. The 26-year-old Barzal, who leads New York with 7-16—23 through 22 total outings this season, has recorded three-plus points in consecutive games for the third time in his career (and first time in nearly five years), following Jan. 13-15, 2018 (3-5—8 in 2 GP) and Dec. 28-29, 2018 (5-1—6 in 2 GP).
THIRD STAR – JACK HUGHES, C, NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Hughes paced the NHL with 3-4—7 across three games to propel the Devils (11-10-1, 23 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He registered 1-2—3 in each of his first two contests, picking up 1-1—2 in the third period as New Jersey overcame a two-goal deficit for a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders Nov. 28 and earning the primary assist on his brother Luke’s overtime goal in a 4-3 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 30. It marked the fourth time in his career that Hughes has posted consecutive three-point performances and the second time he has achieved that feat in 2023-24, following a three-game run from Oct. 20-25 (2-9—11 in 3 GP). Hughes added one goal in a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks Dec. 1, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach the 30-point milestone in a season. The 22-year-old Hughes, who has 9-21—30 overall (17 GP), tops the League with 1.76 points per game in 2023-24 (minimum: 2 GP).