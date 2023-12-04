Ingram leads 3 Stars of the Week

THIRD STAR – JACK HUGHES, C, NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Hughes paced the NHL with 3-4—7 across three games to propel the Devils (11-10-1, 23 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He registered 1-2—3 in each of his first two contests, picking up 1-1—2 in the third period as New Jersey overcame a two-goal deficit for a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders Nov. 28 and earning the primary assist on his brother Luke’s overtime goal in a 4-3 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 30. It marked the fourth time in his career that Hughes has posted consecutive three-point performances and the second time he has achieved that feat in 2023-24, following a three-game run from Oct. 20-25 (2-9—11 in 3 GP). Hughes added one goal in a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks Dec. 1, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach the 30-point milestone in a season. The 22-year-old Hughes, who has 9-21—30 overall (17 GP), tops the League with 1.76 points per game in 2023-24 (minimum: 2 GP).