Inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge set for Nov. 26-27

The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will feature a two-game series between some of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft from the Canadian Hockey League and the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 Team.

The inaugural event will be played at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, on Nov. 26 and at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario, on Nov. 27.

"NHL general managers and scouting personnel are looking forward to the initial CHL USA Prospects Challenge series as it presents a unique competition missing on the scouting calendar, the best of the USA vs. the best of the CHL," director of NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr said. "No other event or tournament provides this best-on-best prospect rivalry, and fans are guaranteed two exciting games that will showcase some of the top talent of the 2025 NHL Draft class."

The CHL players selected for the games, from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League, will be chosen by NHL Central Scouting following consultation with the 32 NHL teams.

Among the top CHL prospects that could take part in the game are Porter Martone (6-foot-3, 196 pounds), a forward for Brampton of the OHL. The 17-year-old led Mississauga (the franchise relocated to Brampton during the offseason) with 33 goals and was second with 71 points in 60 games last season. He had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in seven games and was captain for gold-medal winning Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

"Porter Martone is a beast," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "He is a game breaker with some bite. He has soft hands with a knack for scoring goals. He sees the ice extremely well and makes the guys he plays with better.