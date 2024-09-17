Inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge set for Nov. 26-27

2-game series will feature top 1st-year eligible players for 2025 Draft chosen by NHL Central Scouting

CHL_USA_Prospect_Challenge_logo
By Adam Kimelman
Adam Kimelman

The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will feature a two-game series between some of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft from the Canadian Hockey League and the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 Team.

The inaugural event will be played at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, on Nov. 26 and at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario, on Nov. 27.

"NHL general managers and scouting personnel are looking forward to the initial CHL USA Prospects Challenge series as it presents a unique competition missing on the scouting calendar, the best of the USA vs. the best of the CHL," director of NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr said. "No other event or tournament provides this best-on-best prospect rivalry, and fans are guaranteed two exciting games that will showcase some of the top talent of the 2025 NHL Draft class."

The CHL players selected for the games, from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League, will be chosen by NHL Central Scouting following consultation with the 32 NHL teams.

Among the top CHL prospects that could take part in the game are Porter Martone (6-foot-3, 196 pounds), a forward for Brampton of the OHL. The 17-year-old led Mississauga (the franchise relocated to Brampton during the offseason) with 33 goals and was second with 71 points in 60 games last season. He had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in seven games and was captain for gold-medal winning Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

"Porter Martone is a beast," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "He is a game breaker with some bite. He has soft hands with a knack for scoring goals. He sees the ice extremely well and makes the guys he plays with better.

Porter Martone 1

© Charles Warburton/Brampton Steelheads

"He goes to the hard areas to score goals with his physical presence and can back it up as well. He's a leader and the guy you want on the ice when the game is on the line. He needs to continue to improve his skating and footwork, but that will come."

Other CHL players who could be part of the games include forwards Michael Misa (Saginaw, OHL), Roger McQueen (Brandon, WHL) and Malcolm Spence (Erie, OHL), and defenseman Matthew Schaefer (Erie).

"We are really excited to be heading to two strong hockey markets in London and Oshawa for the inaugural edition of this brand-new event," CHL president Dan MacKenzie said. "The CHL USA Prospects Challenge will be a can't-miss, two-game series on the prospect calendar not only for this season but for years to come. We look forward to bringing it to life in London and Oshawa this November and providing our incredible fans with a chance to come watch a future generation of NHL stars."

Among the top players from the NTDP are center William Moore and defenseman Charlton Trethewey.

Moore (6-2, 175) led the NTDP Under-17 team with 23 goals and was third with 43 points in 50 games last season. Trethewey (6-1, 200), a right-handed shot, led NTDP U-17 defensemen with 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 52 games.

The format of the games will see teams earn two points for a win and zero points for a loss, regardless of whether a game ends in regulation, overtime or a shootout. If a game is tied after regulation, teams will play a five-minute 3-on-3 overtime period, followed by a three-round shootout if necessary. If either game is still tied after three players have shot for each team, the shootout will continue in a sudden-death fashion using different players until a team wins the game.

If after the completion of the second game of the series, the teams are tied at two points each, the teams will play a 3-on-3 20-minute period(s) until a goal is scored to determine the winner of the series.

The CHL USA Top Prospects Game replaces the annual CHL Top Prospects Game, which featured more than 40 of the top draft-eligible players from the CHL facing off in a game.

