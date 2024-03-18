Guentzel, Kuznetsov giving Hurricanes needed jolt of offense, GM says

Waddell talked about the impact Guentzel and Kuznetsov already have made, their roles, how the trades with the Penguins and Capitals came about, and more in a Q&A with NHL.com following Day 1 at the NHL General Managers' meetings on Monday.

What has been the impact on the whole group after these trades; not just on the ice but in the dressing room?

"First of all, both guys are really good guys. I was telling Kyle [Dubas, Pittsburgh Penguins GM] today that Jake is one of the nicest young guys I've ever met. You always get messages from trainers and the trainers say he's been nothing but a pleasure to work with. It's the same with 'Kuzy.' Different situations. He was looking for a change and he's been tremendous on and off the ice. When you add to your locker room you want to make sure you add good people and good players, and certainly we feel like we've done that."

Do you think acquiring Guentzel and Kuznetsov also filled specific holes you had?

"I don't think they just filled holes because I liked the guys we had there. I think it gives us a lot more skill in our top nine. Unfortunately we had some injuries right off the bat. [Jack] Drury went out and he's been playing a big role for us. Teuvo [Teravainen] didn't play the last couple of games. So we're fortunate to have these guys. But hopefully when we start the playoffs with this team we should have four pretty good scoring lines, or three really good scoring lines and a real good shutdown line."

For a few years the narrative was about how the Hurricanes never had swung for the fences before the deadline, when in reality you had tried and it just never worked. But now that the Hurricanes have landed the big fish do you understand that narrative and how it can change your team?

"Yeah, and I think the last couple of years we've tried to do some things, but it goes back to a few years ago [2021 NHL Draft] when we had 13 picks and we were able to stockpile our prospects and be in a position where we could look forward to trading some of those prospects. Last year right after the deadline we lost [Andrei] Svechnikov for the year and we had trouble scoring goals. So I felt we owed it, if we can do it, and it doesn't mean it's always going to work, to our players and coaches to try to add not only offense but good players to our team."

Why did the deal for Guentzel work?

"You've got to have two willing partners to make a trade. As much as I want a player, regardless of who they are and want to go after him, they have to like something on my team. We found that with Pittsburgh. Kyle liked some of our prospects that we obviously liked too, but you've got to give something up, and Michael Bunting, who Kyle has a great background with in junior and Toronto. Any time you make these kinds of trades, you don't make them for nothing. You've got to give up things for the current and for the future. We certainly did that but we felt we were in a position now with the prospects that we have that we can take this risk."

Do you think it's easy to integrate a new player like Guentzel into your group with the particular group you have in Carolina?

"I don't know if it makes it easier. I always look at the personality, how fast does he want to learn the system. I know he spent a lot of time with our coaches with video and stuff. He's a smart player. He's going to pick it up quicker than a lot of players because of the type of player he's been and showing the type of responsibility he has over the years."

Do you think it makes a difference that both players added are from teams in the Metropolitan Division?

"Yeah, that's strange. That is not usually what happens but it just worked out that way. There's no set plan or anything like that. We had a list of players that we were looking at and it just happened that we got two from our division."

Yes, but can it help that they know your team, have played the Hurricanes a bunch, four times a season?

"Jake had told me that he knows how hard it was to play against us because we play that stifling defense, try to work the puck. They're very familiar with how we play so I think learning the system for these type of players is going to be much easier than for other players."

If we're assessing risk in trading for Kuznetsov, it seems more like a monetary risk than a player risk. Do you agree?

"Yes. We gave up a third-round pick, but it's a financial decision that we made. I had great support from Tom [Dundon], our owner, to do this. We think it's a risk vs. a high reward."