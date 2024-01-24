Aho's work ethic, consistency leads to 3rd All-Star Game appearance

WASHINGTON -- Sebastian Ahoremembers being nervous when he walked into the locker room at SAP Center in San Jose for his first NHL All-Star Game in 2019.
"I was sitting next to Sidney Crosby the first time there," the Carolina Hurricanes center said earlier this month. "It was cool, but also you don't know what to do, what to expect. So, it was kind of stressful."
Aho expects to be more relaxed at the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3. It will be Aho's third All-Star Game, including 2022 in Las Vegas.
He's always appreciated the significance of being selected.
"It means that you did something right and then you get kind of rewarded getting picked there," Aho said. "It's been a pretty good stretch so far and I'm just trying to keep it up."
Linemate Andrei Svechnikov believes it was a no-brainer that Aho was chosen to represent the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old leads Carolina with 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 42 games this season heading into a trip to TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D).
"He's an elite player, and he should be an All-Star every year," Svechnikov said. "That's what he's showing. Happy for him, and he's just going to keep crushing it."
Aho is on pace to finish the season with 96 points, which would surpass his NHL career-high of 83 in 2018-19. Skating mostly on a line with Svechnikov, who is currently out with an injury, and Teuvo Teravainen, Aho has been a driving force behind the Hurricanes' 11-3-4 surge since Dec. 12 with 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 18 games. Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (33 points; 12 goals, 21 assists) and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (38 points;14 goals, 24 assists) are the only players in the NHL with more points during that span.
"Svech' and 'Turbo', we've been playing pretty good both ways," Aho said. "It's funny when you score a couple goals and then you have the patience to wait for your opportunities and you're not chasing the game. And, obviously, confidence helps. But you try to do whatever you can to win the games.
"It's always nice to produce, but I wouldn't feel anything if you lose these games. So, you just try to do whatever you can to win."