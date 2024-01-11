Jones anchors Maple Leafs in goal, helps spark defensive turnaround

TORONTO -- Martin Jones shot out his right pad and stretched as far as he could.

What looked like an easy tap-in for San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun, who had crept down from the blue line to take a cross-slot pass from Jan Rutta midway through the third period Tuesday, became just one of 22 saves for the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie in a 7-1 win at Scotiabank Arena.

The save stood out, not just for how impressive it was, but also because of the infrequency with which Jones has had to come up with saves of that variety during a four-game winning streak for himself and the Maple Leafs. He has made 103 saves on 106 shots (.972 save percentage) during the streak.

“It’s the NHL. The other team is going to make plays, they’re going to get some looks at your net, it’s never going to be perfect,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. “But we’ve done a good job of limiting our mistakes, and as a result you limit what you give up. When we do make mistakes, we’ve been getting saves, and that just settles the team too, right? That’s why it’s been so important for us to keep Jones going here because he’s a part of this. It’s not just the team in front of him, it’s all fit in and everybody has done their job.”

Jones is expected to make his sixth consecutive start Thursday when the Maple Leafs (21-10-7) visit the New York Islanders (18-12-10) at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4).

He was named the NHL’s Second Star for the week ending Jan. 7 after going 3-0-0 on the road against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 2, the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 3 and the Sharks on Jan. 6, combining for a 0.66 goals-against average, a .976 save percentage and one shutout.

“Everything seems to be coming straight on from in front of me, so it’s been a huge help,” Jones said Tuesday. “I think we’ve been really good in front of the net as well. ... A lot of good things.

“A couple of these games haven’t been overly taxing. We’ve controlled a lot of the play. It is nice to get into a bit of a rhythm. Any goalie will tell you when you string a few together and start feeling good, it usually helps a bit.”

The 34-year-old veteran of 456 NHL games, who is in his first season with Toronto after signing a one-year, $875,000 contract Aug. 9, emerged as something of a savior for the Maple Leafs at a time when they were searching for answers in goal.