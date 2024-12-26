Gaudreau brothers impact still felt in NHL as 2024 comes to a close

Johnny Gaudreau’s impact on the hockey world was never felt more than when we were no longer able to watch his breathtaking skill.

Johnny and his brother Matthew died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey. On Dec. 12, the driver was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of second-degree reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence and second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Johnny, who had 743 points (243 goals, 500 assists) in 763 games during his 11 seasons in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames, was 31. Matthew, who played professionally for five seasons in the American Hockey League, ECHL and Sweden, was 29.

The NHL is still in mourning as 2024 nears its end. The Flames and Blue Jackets remembered the 5-foot-9 forward known as “Johnny Hockey” in a special ceremony prior to their game at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Dec. 3. Gaudreau played for Calgary for nine seasons before signing with Columbus in 2022.

Johnny’s father Guy, mother Jane, wife Meredith and two children, along with sisters Kristen and Katie, were there to take part in the ceremonial face-off and celebrate Johnny’s life and hockey career.

“We were so excited to see the family, but also so sad,” Flames captain Mikael Backlund said. “It’s such a tragedy. It’s so many mixed emotions; it’s the first time I’m dealing with it. It’s always good to have teammates that were close to Johnny, too, that we can share stories and connect with each other.”

The Flyers, the closest NHL team to where Gaudreau grew up, held a special ceremony for the brothers on Dec. 21, with the players arriving to their game against the Blue Jackets wearing their Glouchester Catholic jerseys. The Gaudreau family then took the ice for the ceremonial puck drop. It was the first time the Blue Jackets visited Philadelphia this season.

The Blue Jackets held a similar ceremony prior to their home opener against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 15. That night at Nationwide Arena, Columbus center Sean Monahan, who played with Gaudreau in Calgary from 2014-22, took the opening face-off, slid the puck over to Sam Bennett, who played with Gaudreau in Calgary from 2015-21 and was lined up at right wing for Florida.