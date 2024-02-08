Gaslight Anthem to perform Devils' goal song at Stadium Series

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced award-winning rock band The Gaslight Anthem will perform their hit “Howl” – beloved by Devils’ fans as the team’s goal song for several seasons – live during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ regular-season outdoor game between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2).

From their album Handwritten, The Gaslight Anthem’s song “Howl” has been the New Jersey Devils’ goal song since the 2015-16 season and will be performed live after any goal scored by the Devils during the Saturday, Feb. 17 game against the Flyers. The critically-acclaimed band, hailing from New Brunswick, N.J., will also perform a set of their songs during the first intermission of the game.

This has been added to the previously announced pre-game concert headlined by GRAMMY-Award nominated group Jonas Brothers, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET prior to the Feb. 17 game at MetLife Stadium. Tickets to the game, available for purchase via Ticketmaster, include the pre-game Jonas Brothers concert and The Gaslight Anthem’s performance.

“To have your song played after every time the hometown team scores is such an incredible honor and we can’t wait to play it live when our beloved Devils score in their Stadium Series game,” said The Gaslight Anthem lead singer Brian Fallon. “For a Jersey band, there’s no greater place to play than MetLife Stadium – we can’t wait!”

The Feb. 17 Flyers-Devils game will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and on SN360 and TVAS2 in Canada. Portions of performances by both bands will be featured in the broadcast.

In addition to the Flyers-Devils game on Saturday, Feb. 17, the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will feature a second regular-season outdoor game on Sunday, Feb. 18 between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+, SN and TVAS. Acclaimed indie rock band AJR will headline the first intermission performance presented by Ticketmaster at the Rangers-Islanders game. Tickets to both games are available at Ticketmaster.com.

NHL Network™ and NHL.com will provide extensive coverage live from the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ leading up to and after the games. NHL Social™ will provide coverage on all social platforms, including the use of the hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.

About The Gaslight Anthem

The Gaslight Anthem is Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums, percussion, backing vocals). Since coming together in 2007, The Gaslight Anthem has forged its own powerful, populist sound, marrying their punk roots with rich craft and raw emotional power to create a soulful, exhilarating, and utterly unique vision of American rock ‘n’ roll. The New Jersey-based band broke out on a global scale with their 2008 album The ’59 Sound, with songs like “Great Expectations” and “Old White Lincoln,” as well as the worldwide smash title track. 2010’s American Slang earned critical applause while making historic chart entries worldwide, including a #1 debut on Billboard’s “Independent Albums.” Recorded with producer Brendan O’Brien (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen), 2012’s Handwritten scored top 10 chart debuts in eight countries around the globe, and features the song "HOWL," which plays at every New Jersey Devils hometown game when they score a goal. The band pushed their music even further with their fifth studio album, Get Hurt, which made top 5 chart debuts in both the U.S. and the U.K. upon its August 2014 release. After a seven-year hiatus, the band officially announced their return with a world headline tour in 2022. The Gaslight Anthem’s sixth full-length and first new album together in almost a decade, History Books is hailed by the Associated Press as “big-hearted freeway rock” and includes the title track featuring duet vocals from Bruce Springsteen. The band recently performed worldwide headline dates and festival appearances including a hit-packed co-headline set at Chicago’s Riot Fest.