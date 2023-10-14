Minten 'forced his way' into surprise spot with Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Not long after Fraser Minten awoke on Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs center, who would be making his NHL debut that night against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena, called linemate Matthew Knies.

It wasn't because a sudden wave of nervousness hit the 19-year-old. It was for a more practical reason.

"He called me to (make sure I'd) let him into the rink because he didn't have a key card," Knies said.

The more you learn about Minten, a second-round pick (No. 38) in the 2022 NHL Draft, the more it becomes obvious that a big moment won't overwhelm him.

"Not really. It feels real," Minten said after the morning skate when asked if preparing to play his first game felt like a dream.

Expect trouble falling asleep for an afternoon nap?

"I don’t think so. It'll be fine,” he said.

Minten had one shot on goal and went 3-for-5 on face-offs in 11:32 of ice time in the Maple Leafs' 6-5 shootout win.

"I felt decently comfortable with the rink after a few preseason games so it was good to have those under the belt, it wasn't like a whole new deal,” Minten said Friday. "... I thought the speed of the game was faster so it was cool to be out there in a real meaningful situation."

\\*

While getting into arena was one thing, earning the right to be in the building Wednesday was much more of a long shot for Minten.

"There was the Leafs ghost roster, the (American Hockey League Toronto) Marlies and other," Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said. "He was in 'other.' He started in Traverse City (at the NHL Prospects Tournament) and we talk about making an impression, he built good day upon good day upon good day upon good day."

Minten did not come into training camp with the thought of starting in the NHL. He most likely was going to spend another season with Kamloops of the Western Hockey League.

"You look at the roster and see it's pretty full with NHL veterans, so at that point I wouldn't have thought this is a spot I'd be in," he said. "But just that mentality of taking it day by day and working as hard as I can everyday has allowed me to be here."

Coach Sheldon Keefe said Minten's emergence was a welcomed occurrence.

"It added a little something to the camp," Keefe said. "It sent a good message that those who earn their place here get an opportunity because we did have other options. A bunch of guys were sent to the Marlies who have played for us and will play for us at different times. But for us, it wasn't just here’s this young kid and let's give him an opportunity. We felt he was ahead of the pack."

\\*

While Minten was getting ready for his first NHL game, Kamloops coach Shaun Clouston was getting his team ready to play Spokane. Not long ago, he figured Minten would have been on his roster.

"It's surprising in that it doesn't happen very often," Clouston said. "... He wasn’t a top 10 [NHL draft pick] so it's surprising from that standpoint. It's not as surprising when you just look at the steps he took each year from 16 to 17, from 17 to 18. He's really progressed quickly."

In 2021-22 Minten had 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 67 games, then last season he had had 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) in 57 games.

It's not just his offensive ability that stands out, but how well-rounded his game is at such a young age.

"He plays a solid 200-foot game so that's probably the biggest thing," Clouston said. "He's a very intelligent guy, he's very astute, he's able to pick things up if there is an adjustment, so coaches will love that."

\\*

The last time the Maple Leafs had a teenager selected outside the first round make an opening night roster was Matt Stajan, a second-round pick (No. 57) in the 2002 NHL Draft who was 19 years old when he began 2003-04 with Toronto. He had 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 69 games.

"The reality is, especially when you're a good team, it's hard to get on the roster," Treliving said. "It's an exclusive club. It should be hard to get on it. But Minten forced his way on to the team. Now it's just one day at a time."

Stajan spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with Calgary of the WHL and got to see Minten play in person.

"Stuff that coaches want to see, the good habits from shift to shift that you want to see, he's a guy who has that," Stajan said. "That's definitely a reason when a young guy does make it, unless you're Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid, young guys make it because they develop those habits and it comes naturally to them and they're able to do it at a high level and that's what coaches want to see.

"You worked your way on to that team, it wasn't just given to you, so (Minten) should have that confidence. When you get your opportunities, embrace whatever role that is and be good at it."

\\*

Minten and the Maple Leafs next play on "Hockey Night in Canada" against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, BSN, BSWI).

"I'd been a little disappointed the last few years playing in the WHL, I never got to watch, so it's a big deal to me playing on 'Hockey Night in Canada,'" Minten said. "When you're playing, you don't see all the extra stuff that makes it so special with the TV production. But getting to be part of one now will be super cool."

Throughout training camp, Minten was getting support from his good friend, Chicago Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard. They played together on a line for two years (2018-20) at the West Van Hockey Academy and train together in the offseason when each is home in Vancouver.

They've exchanged messages of support as they get started on their NHL careers. But Minten did not hesitate when asked who was better when they played together.

"Him, by a mile," Minten said. "By a mile. Hopefully we get to play against each other at some point."

That day could be soon. The Maple Leafs host the Blackhawks on Monday.