'Ulcers’ McCool’s shutout record in Cup Final with Maple Leafs still stands

With a 3-0 shutout Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was gently on the trail of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Frank “Ulcers” McCool.

But then Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm beat Bobrovsky at 11:17 of the first period of Game 2 on Monday, a 4-1 Panthers victory, almost guaranteeing the survival of the late McCool’s 79-year-old Stanley Cup Final record.

The NHL-leading three consecutive Final-series shutouts, recorded by McCool in 1945, is virtually out of reach. With Florida leading this year’s Final 2-0, Oilers’ Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard would equal it only with three consecutive shutouts between Game 3 on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, TVAS, SN) and series end.

McCool, nicknamed “Ulcers” for a stomach ailment that plagued him to his final days, appears in the Stanley Cup Final record book three times for his single-series Maple Leafs brilliance:

Most consecutive shutouts: three, April 6-12, 1945, against the Detroit Red Wings;

Longest shutout sequence: 188:35, April 6-14, 1945;

Most shutouts: three, in the 1945 seven-game series, tied with Clint Benedict of the 1926 Montreal Maroons (in four games against the Western Hockey League’s Victoria Cougars); and Martin Brodeur of the 2003 New Jersey Devils (in seven games against the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim).