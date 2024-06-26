Berezin, who played 7 NHL seasons, dies at 52

Forward had 286 points in 502 games with Maple Leafs, Coyotes, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Capitals

Sergei Berezin obit

© Harry How/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Sergei Berezin, who played seven seasons in the NHL, died on Wednesday. He was 52.

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 10th round (No. 256) of the 1994 NHL Draft, Berezin had 286 points (160 goals, 126 assists) in 502 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, Phoenix Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals. He also had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 52 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

As a rookie in 1996-97, Berezin led all first-year players with 25 goals and was fifth with 41 points in 73 games. His best season came in 1998-99, when he scored an NHL career-high 37 goals and had 59 points in 76 games. He followed that up by getting 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 playoff games, helping Toronto advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

Berezin retired from the NHL following the 2002-03 season.

Latest News

Blueger agrees to 2-year, $3.6 million contract with Canucks

Dubois 'couldn't be more excited' following trade to Capitals from Kings

Oilers loss in Game 7 of Final will 'take some time to get over,' McDavid says

NHL announces rule changes for 2024-25 season

Ducks, Kings unveil new jerseys, logos for next season

Order of selection for 2024 NHL Draft

Final Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Intrigue after 1st 3 picks

Seattle Pride Hockey League fostering inclusive environment in 1st season

Tarasenko shares photos of son in Cup 5 years apart

Comedian Matt Friend talks 2024 NHL Awards, Blackhawks with NHL.com

Ullmark traded to Senators by Bruins for Korpisalo, 1st-round pick

Sweeney still trying to 'learn and grow' 10 years after becoming Bruins GM

O’Brien signs 3-year contract with Utah

Inaugural prospects challenge between CHL, USNTDP set for November

Sather announces retirement, won Stanley Cup 5 times with Oilers

Utah ‘ushering in a new era’ at 2024 NHL Draft, GM says

NHL, Fanatics unveil uniforms for 2024-25 season

Stanley Cup has been stolen, lost, kicked into canal and used as flowerpot