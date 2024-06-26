Berezin, who played 7 NHL seasons, dies at 52

Sergei Berezin, who played seven seasons in the NHL, died on Wednesday. He was 52.

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 10th round (No. 256) of the 1994 NHL Draft, Berezin had 286 points (160 goals, 126 assists) in 502 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, Phoenix Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals. He also had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 52 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

As a rookie in 1996-97, Berezin led all first-year players with 25 goals and was fifth with 41 points in 73 games. His best season came in 1998-99, when he scored an NHL career-high 37 goals and had 59 points in 76 games. He followed that up by getting 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 playoff games, helping Toronto advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

Berezin retired from the NHL following the 2002-03 season.