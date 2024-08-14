Leger dies at 83, former NHL executive spent 6 decades in hockey

Gilles Leger, who spent six decades in professional hockey, has died, the NHL said in a statement Wednesday.

He was 83 years old.

"The hockey world mourns the passing of Gilles Leger, whose career in professional hockey spanned six decades as a coach, general manager, pro scout and other Hockey Operations positions for teams in the NHL, AHL and WHA," the NHL said. "We send out heartfelt condolences to his family and the many friends he made in hockey across a lengthy career serving the game he loved."

Leger was coach of St. Francis Xavier University in Canada from 1967-72 before moving to the World Hockey Association, where he was an assistant with Ottawa and Toronto before becoming coach and general manager of Birmingham from 1976-79.

His first NHL job came in 1979 when he was named director of player development for the Quebec Nordiques, a role he served for four seasons before becoming assistant GM for 11 seasons from 1984-95.

He served as a scout for the Edmonton Oilers for three seasons from 1998-2000 prior to joining the New York Rangers in the same role from 2000-20.