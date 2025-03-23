Capitals score 6, defeat Panthers to stay hot

Ovechkin has 2 assists, Washington gets 9th win in past 10

Panthers at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome scored in the opening minute of the second period to spark the Washington Capitals to a 6-3 win against the Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Wilson and Connor McMichael each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (47-15-8), who have won four straight games and nine of their past 10. They lead the NHL with 102 points and have clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth. Alex Ovechkin and Martin Fehervary each had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 33 saves.

Ovechkin remains seven goals from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL record with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (42-25-3), who went 2-4-0 on a six-game road trip, their longest of the season. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

McMichael gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 3:15 of the first period when he deked Vanecek and slid the puck in on a breakaway.

Bennett tied it 1-1 at 6:35. Thompson went behind the net to play the puck and it caromed in front to Mackie Samoskevich, who passed across to Bennett for a shot into the open net.

John Carlson made it 2-1 for Washington at 12:24 when his shot deflected in off the skate of Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola.

Seth Jones tied it 2-2 with a slap shot from just inside the blue line and through a screen at 13:56.

Anthony Beauvillier took a stretch pass from Rasmus Sandin and scored on a breakaway to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 14:56.

Jonah Gadjovich then tied it 3-3 from the low slot at 15:27.

Wilson put the Capitals in front 4-3 seven seconds into the second, scoring on a breakaway.

Strome made it 5-3 at 59 seconds when Ovechkin’s pass deflected off his skate and over Vanecek’s right pad.

Andrew Mangiapane pushed the lead to 6-3 at 5:57, scoring in front off a pass from Ovechkin.

