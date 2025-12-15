Panthers at Lightning projected lineups

PANTHERS (16-13-2) at LIGHTNING (18-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS, NHLN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Jack Studnicka -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pontus Holmberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Max Crozier

Declan Carlile -- Steven Santini

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Gage Goncalves

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Dominic James (undisclosed), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed)

Status report

The Panthers are expected to dress the same lineup as they did in their 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. ...Vasilevskiy, a goalie, and McDonagh, a defenseman, are skating and participating in drills and each is considered day to day. ... Lilleberg, a defenseman, will be out a few weeks, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

