Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ TBL – 4:41 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Tampa Bay

Type of Challenge: Goaltender InterferenceResult: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Florida**

Explanation:

After video review, it was determined that Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen* was making a play on the loose puck in the crease prior to Nate Schmidt’s goal, and therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference. According to Rule 69.7, “In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact with the goalkeeper will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed.”*

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge