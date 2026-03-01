Panthers at Islanders projected lineups

PANTHERS (30-26-3) at ISLANDERS (34-21-5)
6:30 PM ET (ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Sandis Vilmanis
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmirty Kulikov
Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Luke Kunin, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Uvis Balinskis (undisclosed), Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status Report
The Panthers held an optional morning skate. ... Kulikov is a game-time decision. The defenseman hasn't played since Oct. 10 because of a shoulder injury. ... Balinskis is day to day after the defenseman left Florida's 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. ... The Islanders did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.