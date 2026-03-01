Panthers at Islanders projected lineups

PANTHERS (30-26-3) at ISLANDERS (34-21-5)

6:30 PM ET (ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Sandis Vilmanis

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmirty Kulikov

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Luke Kunin, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Uvis Balinskis (undisclosed), Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status Report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate. ... Kulikov is a game-time decision. The defenseman hasn't played since Oct. 10 because of a shoulder injury. ... Balinskis is day to day after the defenseman left Florida's 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. ... The Islanders did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.