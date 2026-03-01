Panthers at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (30-26-3) at ISLANDERS (34-21-5)

6:30 PM ET (ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Sandis Vilmanis

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmirty Kulikov

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Luke Kunin, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Uvis Balinskis (undisclosed), Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas  -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer  -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status Report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate. ... Kulikov is a game-time decision. The defenseman hasn't played since Oct. 10 because of a shoulder injury. ...  Balinskis is day to day after the defenseman left Florida's 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. ... The Islanders did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Latest News

NHL On Tap: Marner on 6-game point streak with Golden Knights at Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Eberle scores twice for Kraken in win against Canucks

Die ewige Baustelle der Oilers

Robertson scores winner, Stars overcome Predators in OT

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Norris scores twice, Sabres cruise past Lightning

Caufield scores twice, Canadiens top Capitals to push point streak to 7

Hurricanes defeat Red Wings for 5th win in row, push point streak to 12

Cozens gets 3 points, Senators defeat Maple Leafs

Forsberg makes 29 saves, Kings shut out Flames

Holmstrom scores in OT, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets

Makar scores twice, Avalanche rally past Blackhawks

Markstrom makes 25 saves, Devils hold off Blues to end 5-game skid