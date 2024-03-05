Panthers at Devils

PANTHERS (42-16-4) at DEVILS (30-27-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Tyler Toffoli

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Akira Schmid

Nico Daws

Scratched: Simon Nemec, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), Ondrej Palat (lower body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Stolarz is expected to start after Bobrovsky made 26 saves against the Rangers. ... Travis Green will coach the Devils for the first time after Lindy Ruff was fired Monday. ... Palat is out after getting injured during a 5-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.