Panthers at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (42-16-4) at DEVILS (30-27-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Tyler Toffoli

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Akira Schmid

Nico Daws

Scratched: Simon Nemec, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), Ondrej Palat (lower body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Stolarz is expected to start after Bobrovsky made 26 saves against the Rangers. ... Travis Green will coach the Devils for the first time after Lindy Ruff was fired Monday. ... Palat is out after getting injured during a 5-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Trade Buzz: Islanders won’t subtract from roster, GM says

NHL On Tap: McDavid tries for 7th 100-point season when Oilers visit Bruins

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 5

State Your Case: Stanley Cup Playoff hopes for Blues, Islanders

Kuznetsov clears waivers, loaned to AHL by Capitals

Tappen rejoins NHL Network as studio host, reporter

Grubauer makes 35 saves, Kraken end Flames' 5-game winning streak

MacKinnon’s home point streak hits 30, Avalanche shut out Blackhawks

Coaches have task of keeping non-playoff teams positive at Trade Deadline

Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Flyers in shootout

Nylander gets 1st NHL hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Golden Knights

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers defeat Rangers for 5th straight win

Swayman makes 32 saves, Bruins slow down Maple Leafs

Former Islanders team up for prank-style TV show promo

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Ohio State marching band performs national anthem at Blue Jackets game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings