Panthers at Devils

PANTHERS (42-16-4) at DEVILS (30-27-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood
Injured: None
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Tyler Toffoli
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt
Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz
Jonas Siegenthaler -- John Marino
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller
Akira Schmid
Nico Daws
Scratched: Simon Nemec, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), Ondrej Palat (lower body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate after a 4-2 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Stolarz is expected to start after Bobrovsky made 26 saves against the Rangers. ... Travis Green will coach the Devils for the first time after Lindy Ruff was fired Monday. ... Palat is out after getting injured during a 5-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.