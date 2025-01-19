Panthers GM Zito recalls Uecker as 'larger than life'

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Bob Uecker was known for many things, from those famous beer commercials where he just knew he was headed “to the front row,’’ guest spots with Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show,” and as the scene-stealing Harry Doyle in the “Major League” movies.

To generations of kids growing up in Milwaukee, like Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito, Uecker was their guy.

Uecker’s day job was being the radio voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, one he held with much acclaim for 54 years.

A member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame as the 2003 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award for his work behind the microphone, Uecker died early Thursday after privately battling cancer over the past two years. He was 90.

“He was always a larger-than-life guy,’’ said Zito, who grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin.

“When someone from Milwaukee becomes that famous, it's such a small town. I mean, he was -- he was larger than life.

“He was famous for being a comedian, he's doing ‘Mr. Belvedere,’ he's on Carson, he's doing his thing. But he was still our radio guy.’’

Zito developed a close relationship with Uecker over the years.

As a teenager, Zito worked three seasons as a clubhouse attendant and batboy for the Brewers. He and the affable Uecker became friends.

“I'm a batboy, working the clubhouse, so we would get there early and do laundry and clean and everything,’’ Zito recalled. “Every day before the game, he'd come in the clubhouse and hold court. Some days it would be five minutes, other days it went for five hours.

“But every day, he'd come in, and he would be walking around. It was like a Carson appearance every single day in the room. He was very kind, very respectful to everyone. Nice to everybody. Everyone loved him. Just a wonderful, wonderful guy.”

Zito and Uecker crossed paths over the years, including when Zito would return to visit then-Brewers manager Craig Counsell, whom he worked with as a ‘clubby’ when both were young.

Over the summer, Zito brought the Stanley Cup home to Wisconsin -- making a stop to American Family Field to visit the Brewers.

When the Brewers came into their clubhouse before their game with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 14, the Stanley Cup was in the middle of the room.

And, in the Brewers clubhouse, as always, was “Ueck.”

For the first time, “Mr. Baseball” met Lord Stanley thanks to Bill Zito.

“You have to understand, I'm a stick boy, and all of a sudden, I get to bring the Cup to him? It was such a wonderful day,’’ Zito said. “So much fun. I am very lucky. We were all lucky to know this wonderful man. Very lucky.’’

One time, when Zito was an assistant general manager with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blue Jackets were in Pittsburgh while the Brewers were visiting the Pirates.

Both the Blue Jackets and Brewers were staying at the same hotel.

As the Blue Jackets crowded into the lobby, Columbus team president John Davidson nudged Zito.

“Hey, there’s Bob Uecker. I know him!’’ Zito recalled Davidson saying.

“So, ‘J.D.’ walks over there to say hello, and Bob Uecker spots me. ‘Billy!’ he yells, then gives me a big hug. That was classic.’’

“Bob Uecker was as nice as the day is long, and he was nice to everybody. He was special.’’