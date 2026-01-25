Panthers at Blackhawks projected lineups

PANTHERS (27-20-3) at BLACKHAWKS (21-22-8)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Sandis Vilmanis -- Luke Kunin -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Oliver Moore -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Greene -- Frank Nazar -- Nick Lardis
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Colton Dach
Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following their 4-3 overtime win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday; Tarasov could start after Bobrovsky made 18 saves … Moore moves up to the top line with Bedard to take face-offs and provide speed … Teravainen, a forward, took part in the morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey and will miss his sixth consecutive game. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Teravainen is “closer” to returning and will practice again on Monday.