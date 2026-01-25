Panthers at Blackhawks projected lineups

PANTHERS (27-20-3) at BLACKHAWKS (21-22-8)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Luke Kunin -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Oliver Moore -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Greene -- Frank Nazar -- Nick Lardis

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Colton Dach

Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following their 4-3 overtime win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday; Tarasov could start after Bobrovsky made 18 saves … Moore moves up to the top line with Bedard to take face-offs and provide speed … Teravainen, a forward, took part in the morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey and will miss his sixth consecutive game. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Teravainen is “closer” to returning and will practice again on Monday.