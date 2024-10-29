Barkov has 2 points in return, Panthers top Sabres for 3rd win in row

Florida's captain had missed the previous eight games with the injury.

“It was great [to be back],” Barkov said. “Obviously, when you miss a long time, maybe sometimes your game is a little off and some reads here and there are kind of hard. But playing with really good players, they helped me out a lot. So, just stay in the middle and wait for the puck to come on your stick.”

Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (7-3-1), who have won three straight and four of their past five. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

Jason Zucker and Rasmus Dahlin scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves for the Sabres (4-5-1), who had won three in a row.

“I think it was a little sloppy overall,” Zucker said. “We showed that we can play with them, and that’s a huge part of it, but we can’t be satisfied with that either. We lost the game and arguably did it to ourselves. We’ve got to regroup here. We’ve got a couple of days to regroup, spend a little bit of time and get back after it.”