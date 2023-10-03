Flames 5, Jets 4

Coronato put the Flames ahead 5-4 at 1:23 of the third period on the power play, scoring on a wrist shot.

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist, and Elias Lindholm, Dillon Dube and Adam Ruzicka scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.

David Gustafsson had two goals, and Ville Heinola, Dominic Toninato scored for the Jets. Parker Ford had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves.

Heinola gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 6:01 of the first period with a wrist shot before Toninato extended it to 2-0 at 14:01.

Lindholm scored on a slap shot to cut it to 2-1 at 19:48, but Gustafsson pushed it to 3-1 at 5:29 of the second period.

Ruzicka made it 3-2 at 11:57 on the backhand, and Dube tied it 3-3 at 13:11 on a rebound of Jordan Oesterle’s shot.

Backlund’s goal at 14:21 gave Calgary its first lead at 4-3 before Gustafsson’s wrist shot tied it 4-4 at 14:46.