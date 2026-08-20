Draisaitl, Oilers will 'give everything to win,' soccer star Davies says

The bond Davies and Draisaitl share was on full display before the formal press conference began.

Davies, Draisaitl and Peterka were recruited by the FC Bayern social media group to answer trivia questions about the two sports; Davies answering hockey questions while Peterka and Draisaitl combined to answer questions about German soccer in general and FC Bayern in particular.

“I’m excited for the partnership with NHL and Bayern and to see these two guys and do this challenge with them, it was a lot of fun,” Davies told NHL.com.

He said he and Draisaitl have crossed paths in Edmonton in the past and have had conversations; Davies says there is a familiarity borne out of the pressure each faces.

Draisaitl, one of the top players in the NHL, also is the best player for Team Germany, which finished sixth at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Davies has played for FC Bayern since joining the team as an 18-year-old from Vancouver of Major League Soccer. He was the unquestioned leader for Canada going into the 2026 World Cup, but a lower-body injury limited him to one appearance.

“We are both elite athletes; we both play at a high level, we know that each time you step on the pitch or the ice, you have to perform and give everything to win for your team and make your team proud,” Davies said.