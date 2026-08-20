Draisaitl, Oilers will 'give everything to win,' soccer star Davies says

MUNICH -- Alphonso Davies is a soccer superstar, but he has never forgotten the hockey roots instilled as he assimilated to Canada after his family emigrated from Liberia to Edmonton when he was 5 years old.
That was on full display Thursday when the FC Bayern Munich left back shared some time with Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl at the Bayern training ground.
“For me, hockey is a great sport, which I grew up with,” Davies said during a press conference announcing a partnership between his club and the NHL to help grow hockey in Germany. “The fact that Leon plays for Edmonton is special for me. I always cheer him on when I watch the Oilers.”