Kuznetsov looks to make most of ‘last chance’ with Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Halfway through the Carolina Hurricanes' practice on Friday, Evgeny Kuznetsov stepped onto the ice and immediately caused some double takes.
Just two hours earlier, the longtime Washington Capitals forward had been traded to the Hurricanes for a third-round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. He heard the news in Charlotte with the Hershey Bears, preparing for an American Hockey League game. After a quick flight on a private plane, he showed up at the Hurricanes practice.
“I was at the morning skate in Charlotte,” Kuznetsov said. “I haven’t had the chance to talk to my ex-teammates. It was a quick flight here. It’s all emotions and stuff like that.”
The 31-year-old center is expected to be in the lineup when the Hurricanes play at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+).
Kuznetsov was waived by the Capitals on March 2 and reported to Hershey after going unclaimed. He has not played since Jan. 27 and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Feb. 5. He was cleared to resume practicing and entered the follow-up care phase of the player assistance program on March 2.
The whirlwind of activity on Friday morning left him focused on an opportunity that caught him by surprise.
“There is high expectation, high standards,” Kuznetsov said. “I haven’t been playing the way I have to play lately. I accept that. I’m working on that. That’s not something I’m happy about. I know how this team plays and how I need to play. You have to make decisions on what’s the moment to make plays and what’s the moment to play a simple game. I feel like I can play both games.”