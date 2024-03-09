Kuznetsov looks to make most of ‘last chance’ with Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are hoping Kuznetsov can reclaim the form that helped him score at least 72 points in four of his 11 NHL seasons, all with the Capitals, often centering a line with Alex Ovechkin. In 43 games with Washington this season, he had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).

“We know the talent. It’s there,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “A motivated player, sometimes that’s what you need. That’s what we’re banking on, is that he comes with that kind of attitude and he’s willing to do what we ask of him.”

Before the trade, the Hurricanes did their part to ensure a good fit. Management spoke with retired Carolina forward Justin Williams, who played two seasons (2015-2017) with Kuznetsov.

“We talked to doctors, we interviewed the player himself, teammates, ex-coaches,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. “I’m not sure there’s anything we didn’t do to make sure we had all the facts if we wanted to move forward. There’s always some risk, but we felt this was a good risk to take.”

Kuznetsov made it clear that he is taking accountability for his situation.

“I was never running away from the mistakes I made in the past,” he said. “I think it's an amazing life learning point. I learned a lot. This is my last opportunity. This is my last chance. Everything is in my power right now. I’m pretty sure the guys are going to be supportive and helpful, but I need to perform on the ice.”

Waddell heard the same message when he spoke with Kuznetsov.

“There’s no denial, there’s no pointing fingers,” Waddell said. “He takes it all upon himself. He made a mistake here recently. He said to us that this potentially is his last chance. Sometimes it takes a pretty strong wakeup call. His attitude and his makeup right now, coming here is really going to help him. I’m pretty positive this is all going to work out for both of us.”

Kuznetsov was greeted enthusiastically at practice Friday. After a round of fist bumps in the early moments, the players gave him a round of stick taps while they stretched. That was just a first step.

“I need to get back,” he said. “I haven’t played in a long time. Like I said, I made a lot of mistakes in my life before. The best way to say [I’m' sorry is to play and make a big impact on the game.”