Estela Rivas-Bryant wins Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award in U.S.

Estela Rivas-Bryant is the recipient of the 2024 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award in the United States, presented by Discover, given to an individual who through the sport of hockey has positively impacted their community, culture or society.

The winner was decided through public voting, and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Discover executives.

Rivas-Bryant is the founder of The Empowerment Effect, a nonprofit organization for young girls in Los Angeles that focuses on ice hockey and mentorship, providing kids with free equipment, coaching and ice time. Rivas-Bryant is a first-generation Mexican American who grew up in Southern California. After coaching youth hockey for more than 20 years, she created The Empowerment Effect, which currently welcomes more than 30 girls, the majority of whom are Hispanic, ages 7-16.

"Some of our kids have more heartache than they should," Rivas-Bryant said. "My goal is to always make that hour that they're on my ice and they're with us the best, most positive hour that they have. If they come to my rink and they're on my ice for an hour, and even if they're struggling but they feel empowered and they feel like that struggle is worth it and they see the progress, that carries over into everything you do."