Estela Rivas-Bryant wins Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award in U.S.

Honored for founding nonprofit which focuses on mentorship, coaching for young girls

oree community aware winner
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Estela Rivas-Bryant is the recipient of the 2024 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award in the United States, presented by Discover, given to an individual who through the sport of hockey has positively impacted their community, culture or society.

The winner was decided through public voting, and votes from O'Ree, NHL executives and Discover executives.

Rivas-Bryant is the founder of The Empowerment Effect, a nonprofit organization for young girls in Los Angeles that focuses on ice hockey and mentorship, providing kids with free equipment, coaching and ice time. Rivas-Bryant is a first-generation Mexican American who grew up in Southern California. After coaching youth hockey for more than 20 years, she created The Empowerment Effect, which currently welcomes more than 30 girls, the majority of whom are Hispanic, ages 7-16.

"Some of our kids have more heartache than they should," Rivas-Bryant said. "My goal is to always make that hour that they're on my ice and they're with us the best, most positive hour that they have. If they come to my rink and they're on my ice for an hour, and even if they're struggling but they feel empowered and they feel like that struggle is worth it and they see the progress, that carries over into everything you do."

Estela Rivas-Bryant wins Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award

For the second time, the NHL is presenting the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award to one winner in the United States and one in Canada. Mark DeMontis was named the Canada recipient, presented by Hyundai, on June 13.

The NHL has been presenting its postseason awards since May 14, including five that were handed out during the NHL Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27.

Click here to access the 2024 NHL Awards Information Guide, which features details on this season's finalists as well as all-time voting histories and winners for each NHL Trophy.

NHL.com staff writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report

Latest News

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round live tracker, analysis

Celebrini selected No. 1 by Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

GM Zito says Panthers 'optimistic' about signing Reinhart

2025 4 Nations Face-Off initial rosters loaded with best NHL has to offer

Stamkos, Lightning may not be able to reach deal before free agency

Free agent buzz: Texier traded to Blues by Blue Jackets, signs 2-year contract

Cup champion Forsling among 1st 6 Sweden players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Crosby, MacKinnon, McDavid among 1st 6 Canada players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Matthews, M. Tkachuk, Eichel among 1st 6 United States players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 28

Suter has final year of contract bought out by Stars

Atkinson to have final year of contract bought out by Flyers

Hedman, Karlsson among 1st 6 Sweden players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Barkov, Saros among 1st 6 Finland players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Top NHL free agent goalies: Samsonov, Talbot likely available

MacKinnon meets all definitions, wins both Hart Trophy, Lindsay Award

MacKinnon of Avalanche wins Hart Trophy as NHL MVP