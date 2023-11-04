Karlsson returns to face Sharks for 1st time with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Erik Karlsson had a good run with the San Jose Sharks.

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman is looking to start another, but this time as a visitor.

“I’ve got a lot of good memories there,” Karlsson said. “I’m hoping to create some more good memories in that rink.”

Karlsson, who had 243 points (52 goals, 191 assists) in 293 regular-season games in five seasons with the Sharks, including a 101-point season in 2022-23 that earned him the Norris Trophy, will return to SAP Center to face his former team for the first time since leaving San Jose (10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA).

He was the sixth defenseman in League history to reach 100 points in a season, and the first since Brian Leetch had 102 for the New York Rangers in 1991-92.

Karlsson has six points (two goals, four assists) in nine games after being acquired by Pittsburgh from San Jose in a three-team trade also involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6.

The return won’t be completely foreign. On Dec. 1, 2018, Karlsson played his first game at the Ottawa Senators, where he had played his first nine NHL seasons before being traded to San Jose on Sept. 13, 2018.

In that homecoming, he led all players with nine shots on goal in a 6-2 loss for the Sharks.

“I think it’s going to be different than that in some regards,” Karlsson said. “It’s going to be nice to be back in San Jose. It’s going to be nice to see a lot of familiar faces and meet a lot of people that I haven’t seen in a while.

“It’s also nice that it’s early in the season, so we can kind of get it over a little bit and move forward.”

Neither Karlsson nor the Penguins are in position to dwell on nostalgia. After going 0-3-1 on a homestand that ended Monday, and losing five of their past six in regulation, they are 3-6-0, their worst start through nine games since beginning 0-4-5 in 2005-06. The Sharks, meanwhile, will be looking for their first win, going 0-9-1 in their first 10 games.

“We have to start somewhere,” Karlsson said. “Getting a win, no matter how we get it, will be nice.”

Karlsson had four points (one goal, three assists) in his first four games this season but went without one in the next four.