Oilers at Golden Knights

OILERS (29-15-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-15-6)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Gagner, Philip Kemp

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Jonas Rondbjerg -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korcazak

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sheldon Rempal

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Skinner will make his 10th start in 12 games. ... Karlsson is expected to return after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. … Hill is expected to start for the third time in four games. ... Brisson, Rondjberg and Rempal, a forward, each was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday.