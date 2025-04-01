Oilers at Golden Knights projected lineups

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: None

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt, Trevor Connelly

Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (lower body)

Status report

The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … McDavid made the trip and was on the ice for Edmonton's morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the center will miss his fifth straight game. ... The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Connelly, a forward, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Tuesday. ... Schmid was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday.