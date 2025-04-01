Oilers at Golden Knights projected lineups
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kasperi Kapanen -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Olivier Rodrigue
Scratched: None
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (concussion)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt, Trevor Connelly
Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … McDavid made the trip and was on the ice for Edmonton's morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the center will miss his fifth straight game. ... The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Connelly, a forward, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Tuesday. ... Schmid was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Monday.