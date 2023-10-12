Boeser scores 4 goals, Canucks ease past Oilers in season opener

J.T. Miller had a goal and three assists, Elias Pettersson had a goal and three assists and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Canucks (1-0-0). Thatcher Demko made 21 saves before being replaced by Casey DeSmith (five saves) with 11:46 left.

Leon Draisaitl scored, and Jack Campbell was pulled in the second period after giving up four goals on 16 shots for the Oilers (0-1-0). Stuart Skinner made 13 saves.

Conor Garland gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 8:06 of the first period, finishing a give-and-go with Pettersson off the rush with a quick deke alone in tight.

Boeser made it 2-0 at 11:27 with a wrist shot over Campbell’s glove from the left slot. He scored again to make it 3-0 at 4:03 of the second period by batting a loose puck out of the air after Campbell made a tough rebound save against Miller.

Boeser made it 4-0 on the power play at 7:30 for his fourth career hat trick, and first since Oct. 30, 2019, after Pettersson’s cross-ice pass hit his leg in the slot and went in under Campbell’s pad.

Skinner replaced Campbell after the goal.

Draisaitl scored on a sharp-angle power play one-timer 50 seconds later at 8:20 to make it 4-1.

Pettersson used Boeser as a screen on the power play to make it 5-1 at 11:08.

Boeser tapped his fourth goal into an empty net after a shot hit Miller in the slot and bounced to him on the backdoor, making it 6-1 at 5:43 of the third period.

Miller scored on the power play at 6:56 to make it 7-1, and Dakota Joshua converted a 2-on-1 at 14:48 for the 8-1 final.