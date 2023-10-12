Latest News

Matthews powers Maple Leafs to win in season opener

Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Lindholm, Flames recover to defeat Jets in season opener

Bedard scores first NHL goal for Blackhawks

Blackhawks' Hall out with upper-body injury

Ovechkin chasing playoffs this season, will worry about Gretzky record later

Couturier ‘definitely excited’ to return from injuries for Flyers after 22 months

AHL notebook: first-round draft picks set to make debut

Hughes focused on 'expanding my game' to become more valuable to Devils

Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs top Canadiens in shootout in opener

Hurricanes recover in season opener, defeat Senators

Snow’s family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener

NHL buzz news and notes October 11

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

NHL opening night record viewership on ESPN

Golden Knights' Howden suspended 2 games for illegal check

Boeser scores 4 goals, Canucks ease past Oilers in season opener

Miller has 4 points for Vancouver; Campbell pulled by Edmonton in 2nd period

Recap: Oilers at Canucks 10.11.23

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser scored four goals for the first time in his NHL career, and the Vancouver Canucks opened the season with a 8-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

J.T. Miller had a goal and three assists, Elias Pettersson had a goal and three assists and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Canucks (1-0-0). Thatcher Demko made 21 saves before being replaced by Casey DeSmith (five saves) with 11:46 left.

Leon Draisaitl scored, and Jack Campbell was pulled in the second period after giving up four goals on 16 shots for the Oilers (0-1-0). Stuart Skinner made 13 saves.

Conor Garland gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 8:06 of the first period, finishing a give-and-go with Pettersson off the rush with a quick deke alone in tight.

Boeser made it 2-0 at 11:27 with a wrist shot over Campbell’s glove from the left slot. He scored again to make it 3-0 at 4:03 of the second period by batting a loose puck out of the air after Campbell made a tough rebound save against Miller.

Boeser made it 4-0 on the power play at 7:30 for his fourth career hat trick, and first since Oct. 30, 2019, after Pettersson’s cross-ice pass hit his leg in the slot and went in under Campbell’s pad.

Skinner replaced Campbell after the goal.

Draisaitl scored on a sharp-angle power play one-timer 50 seconds later at 8:20 to make it 4-1.

Pettersson used Boeser as a screen on the power play to make it 5-1 at 11:08.

Boeser tapped his fourth goal into an empty net after a shot hit Miller in the slot and bounced to him on the backdoor, making it 6-1 at 5:43 of the third period.

Miller scored on the power play at 6:56 to make it 7-1, and Dakota Joshua converted a 2-on-1 at 14:48 for the 8-1 final.