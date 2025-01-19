Hughes scores twice, Canucks hold off Oilers

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers (29-14-3), who lost for the first time in five games and second in the past 10 (8-2-0).

It was the third straight game Edmonton fell behind 3-0. The Oilers rallied to win the first two in regulation -- at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and Colorado Avalanche on Thursday -- but couldn’t complete the comeback in Vancouver.

“Not the start we wanted,” Draisaitl said. “Obviously, got to fix that.”

Edmonton only had three shots in the third period.

“Third game in a row we chased from behind, and that makes it a little more difficult,” coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I thought we had a pretty good push down three to make it 3-2 after the second period and we just couldn't generate enough to get that third one.”

Hughes scored six seconds into a power play to put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 14:38 of the first period. Miller won the offensive zone draw back to Hughes and he skated down the left wing before throwing the puck towards Conor Garland atop the crease and having it bounce in off the skate of defenseman Mattias Ekholm. The goal ended a 0-for-10 power play drought over the previous four games, and came after the Canucks made adjustments to their attack.

“Today was more of a numbers to the net type of deal,” Miller said. “We know they have a very aggressive penalty kill and tried to make it a little simpler. Just pucks and bodies there and created a little havoc and got rewarded.”