Oilers at Canucks projected lineups

OILERS (23-17-8) at CANUCKS (16-26-5)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Trent Frederic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie
Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney
Tristan Jarry
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Leon Draisaitl, Alec Regula, Connor Ingram
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Liam Ohgren -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- David Kampf -- Evander Kane
Drew O’Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Conor Garland
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Tom Willander -- Victor Mancini
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: P.O Joseph, Nils Hoglander
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Draisaitl is taking a leave of absence to attend to a family illness in Germany; the center is expected to return later next week. … Mangiapane will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for six of the past nine games. ... Ingram, a goalie, remained in Edmonton and will start there against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … The Canucks had an extra practice goalie on the ice for their morning skate Saturday because Lankinen is “under the weather,” according to coach Adam Foote, but Lankinen is still expected to dress and back up Tolopilo. ... Chytil and Blueger each skated Saturday and could return as early as Monday against the New York Islanders; each center has been out since Oct. 19.