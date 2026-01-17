Oilers at Canucks projected lineups

OILERS (23-17-8) at CANUCKS (16-26-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Trent Frederic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney

Tristan Jarry

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Leon Draisaitl, Alec Regula, Connor Ingram

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Liam Ohgren -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- David Kampf -- Evander Kane

Drew O’Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Conor Garland

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Tom Willander -- Victor Mancini

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Draisaitl is taking a leave of absence to attend to a family illness in Germany; the center is expected to return later next week. … Mangiapane will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for six of the past nine games. ... Ingram, a goalie, remained in Edmonton and will start there against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. … The Canucks had an extra practice goalie on the ice for their morning skate Saturday because Lankinen is “under the weather,” according to coach Adam Foote, but Lankinen is still expected to dress and back up Tolopilo. ... Chytil and Blueger each skated Saturday and could return as early as Monday against the New York Islanders; each center has been out since Oct. 19.