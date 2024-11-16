Oilers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

OILERS (9-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (10-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jeff Skinner

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Travis Dermott

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: None

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- David Kampf -- Pontus Holmberg

Connor Dewar -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit, Alex Steeves

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. ... Matthews, a center, will miss his sixth straight game ... Robertson will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, replacing Steeves, a forward. ... The Maple Leafs assigned defenseman Philippe Myers to Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Saturday.