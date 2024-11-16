Oilers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

OILERS (9-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (10-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NHLN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jeff Skinner
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Travis Dermott
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Troy Stecher
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: None
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- David Kampf -- Pontus Holmberg
Connor Dewar -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Simon Benoit, Alex Steeves
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. ... Matthews, a center, will miss his sixth straight game ... Robertson will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, replacing Steeves, a forward. ... The Maple Leafs assigned defenseman Philippe Myers to Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan Saturday.