Oilers at Blues

OILERS (31-17-1) at BLUES (28-22-2)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Dylan Holloway
Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Gagner
Injured: None
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko
Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Calle Rosen
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)
Status report
Janmark comes in for Gagner, a forward, on the Oilers fourth line, after being a healthy scratch for an 8-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Skinner will start for the 10th time in 12 games. ... Alexandrov will replace Blais, a forward, and move up to the third line. ... Perunovich, a defenseman, participated in the Blues morning skate Thursdayn but will miss his fifth straight game. ... Binnington will make his eighth start in 11 games.