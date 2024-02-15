Oilers at Blues

OILERS (31-17-1) at BLUES (28-22-2)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Dylan Holloway

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)

Status report

Janmark comes in for Gagner, a forward, on the Oilers fourth line, after being a healthy scratch for an 8-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Skinner will start for the 10th time in 12 games. ... Alexandrov will replace Blais, a forward, and move up to the third line. ... Perunovich, a defenseman, participated in the Blues morning skate Thursdayn but will miss his fifth straight game. ... Binnington will make his eighth start in 11 games.