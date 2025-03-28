Coach’s Challenge: EDM @ SEA – 19:10 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call overturned – No Goal Edmonton

Explanation: The Situation Room determined that Connor Brown made contact with the puck with a high stick above the normal height of his shoulders with 51.6 seconds remaining in the first period (19:08 elapsed time) before Jeff Skinner’s goal. Since there should have been a stoppage as a result of the high stick, and the puck did not leave the attacking zone between that play and the goal, the goal was disallowed. The decision was made in accordance with Rules 38.10 (Coach’s Challenge) and 80.1 (High-Sticking the Puck).

