Oilers at Rangers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (14-15-1) at RANGERS (22-7-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Gagner

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ben Gleason, Connor Brown

Injured: Dylan Holloway (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate after their 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Skinner is expected to start after Pickard made 23 saves Thursday. … Brown, a forward, is expected to be scratched for the second straight game. Erne, who replaced Brown in the lineup, scored his first goal of the season Thursday. … Quick will start with Shesterkin expected to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Kakko has started skating on his own, according to Rangers coach Peter Laviolette. The forward will miss his 11th straight game since being injured during a 5-1 loss against the Sabres on Nov. 27.

