Oilers at Rangers

OILERS (14-15-1) at RANGERS (22-7-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Gagner
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ben Gleason, Connor Brown
Injured: Dylan Holloway (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate after their 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Skinner is expected to start after Pickard made 23 saves Thursday. … Brown, a forward, is expected to be scratched for the second straight game. Erne, who replaced Brown in the lineup, scored his first goal of the season Thursday. … Quick will start with Shesterkin expected to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Kakko has started skating on his own, according to Rangers coach Peter Laviolette. The forward will miss his 11th straight game since being injured during a 5-1 loss against the Sabres on Nov. 27.