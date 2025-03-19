Oilers, Devils, Jets among teams using sports psychology to boost mental health 

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week explains how motivational techniques in the NHL have evolved in 75 years from a lone hypnotist in 1950 to the widespread use of sophisticated psychologists.

With the Edmonton Oilers competiting for Stanley Cup Playoff positioning in the Pacific Division, coach Kris Knoblauch is relying on more than Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of the team for motivation.

Behind the scenes, the Oilers, like most teams, employ a pair of mental specialists to help give them an edge.

"Our team has two sports psychologists," Knoblauch said after a 4-3 loss at the New Jersey Devils on March 13. "One is remote, and the other is in Edmonton. Plus, half -- if not more -- of our players probably have their own personal psychologist."

Different motivational professionals have different titles. The Oilers list George Mumford as a mental performance coach and the New Jersey Devils employ Steve Nightingale as a sports scientist and performance coach.

Devils radio analyst Glenn "Chico" Resch, who played for the 1980 Stanley Cup champion New York Islanders, said that there were no team "shrinks" around 45 years ago.

"Now," Resch said, "every NHL team has a psychologist of some kind."

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff told me, "We have a group of doctors available to players. They deal with the mental health of the individual player -- or family member. Also, we've used groups who work with us on team building and leadership."

Even major junior teams like Portland of the Western Hockey League use motivational pros.

"We have sports psychologist Paul Henry working with the team," Winterhawks general manager Mike Johnston said. "He's a trained psychiatrist and very beneficial, especially working one-on-one with our young guys."

Henry runs his own private practice. He's worked with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Hockey Canada and Halifax of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, where he helped develop Devils forwards Timo Meier and Nico Hischier when each skated for the Mooseheads before they were selected in the NHL Draft.