McDavid, Draisaitl spark Oilers past Devils in 3rd

McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Adam Erne scored in a span of 1:09 early in the third to give Edmonton a 5-3 lead. McDavid scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 1:40, Draisaitl on a backhand at 2:22, and Erne on a rush down the right wing at 2:49.

Ryan McLeod scored his second of the game for the Oilers at 9:04 for the 6-3 final.

McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Ekholm and Sam Gagner each had two assists for the Oilers (14-15-1), who ended a three-game losing streak. Calvin Pickard made 23 saves.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, Michael McLeod had two assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves on 32 shots in relief for the Devils (16-13-2), who have lost three straight. Akira Schmid allowed two goals on six shots before being pulled at 5:24 of the first period.

Vanecek had made 21 consecutive saves after entering the game but allowed four goals on 11 shots in the third.

Ryan McLeod gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on a snap shot at the right post 24 seconds into the first. Nugent-Hopkins made it 2-0 on a rebound at the left post at 5:24.

Mercer scored from the right face-off circle to pull the Devils within 2-1 at 13:14 of the first.

Jonas Siegenthaler tied it 2-2 at 1:39 of the second period, scoring his first of the season a wrist shot from the left point.

Timo Meier gave New Jersey a 3-2 lead at 16:26 of the second on the rebound of Mercer’s shot from the right circle. It was Meier’s first point in 10 games.